Bata Improves Planning and Process Efficiency to Enhance Customer Experience with Oracle

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Footwear Retailer Bata has deployed Oracle Retail technology to improve planning and supply chain efficiency while enhancing the customer experience in stores. With this technology investment, Bata will be able to modernize its supply chain, reduce markdowns and unnecessary inventory investment, and improve margin potential.

Bata is a vertically integrated retailer that serves more than one million customers per day across 5,300 stores in 70 countries. With a business of this scale, Bata's retail planners were challenged in creating precise inventory strategies that met corporate sales goals, profit margins and aligned with corporate and regional promotions. Using Oracle Retail Merchandise Financial Planning, Oracle Retail Assortment Planning in Latin America and Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service in both Latin America and Europe, Bata will be able to more accurately plan inventory assortments and ensure they are providing consumers with the right product, at the right place, at the right time while empowering associates to deliver a better customer experience with modern POS systems.

"To be successful, we needed to leverage our data and automate processes. Only Oracle has the solutions that met our needs for integrated retail planning, execution and control," said Massimiliano Gerli, Global Director of Information and Technology, Bata Retail. "We started the project in Chile and Italy, and are progressively expanding across the two regions. We selected experienced and committed partners Oracle Retail, Retail Consult and Veltio to support our journey."

With Oracle Retail technology Bata will be able to increase in store traffic, sales conversion and create a more satisfying shopping experience with greater insight into consumer preferences and demand at the store, regional and country level. By adopting Oracle Retail Point of Service, Bata can deliver a consistent experience for customers globally while decreasing training complexity for associates. Integrated with existing back-end systems, Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service will help Bata improve real-time visibility into inventory to maximize product availability in-store and online.

"In the footwear industry, inventory assortment and accuracy fuel customer experience and brand engagement," said Mike Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Retail. "Through this digital transformation, Bata can exploit the science within our modern platform to obtain the speed and scale to plan the assortment more effectively to satisfy consumer demand."

