Battat Joins the World of Collectibles

Collect, connect, and discover: Maison Battat brings Laura, Mr. Pa, and Monboo to fans in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global toy manufacturer Maison Battat Inc. announces an exclusive global distribution partnership with ToyCity, bringing collectible sensations Mr. Pa, Laura (Laura Girl), and Monboo to audiences across North America, making these beloved characters accessible to the mass market for the first time, starting with launches at Target.

Battat Collectibles: Laura, Mr.Pa and Monboo

Blind-box collectibles have emerged as one of the fastest-growing toy trends worldwide, fueled by surprise, storytelling, and unique designs such as the recent trend of vinyl-face plush figures. Originating in Asia and gaining momentum globally, this category has captured the attention of both dedicated collectors and casual shoppers. Maison Battat is proud to bring these sought-after collectibles, in all their distinctive designs, to the U.S. mass market, providing consumers with an accessible entry point into the trend through approachable price points and wide retail availability.

"We're thrilled to bring the characters Laura, Mr.Pa and Monboo to North America and dive headfirst into the exciting world of collectibles," said Dany Battat, CEO of Maison Battat Inc. "Collecting is about joy, surprise, and connection and we are happy to introduce fresh, fun and expressive characters that invite fans to collect, connect, and celebrate!"

The initial assortment will debut at Target in early 2026, with additional series to follow, offering collectors new designs to discover over time.

Discover the Collectibles

Laura is a modern fashion icon designed for collecting, styling, and display. Each Laura appears in thoughtfully themed expressions that capture her playful confidence and trend-forward style. Available as both figurines and plush collectibles, Laura invites fans to explore her fashion-driven world one series at a time. Lucky collectors may even uncover a secret Laura, making the hunt much more exciting. Look for Laura at Target by the end of February, with each collectible priced under $20.

Meet Mr. Pa, a lovable loaf with a calm outlook and a dry sense of humor. This silly panda moves slowly, values togetherness, and makes everything a delight. His pa-rfect personality comes to life through a series of blind boxes showcasing his many whimsical versions. Collect them all to witness one panda's ongoing identity crisis; you may even discover the rare one. From coin purses and earphone cases to bag charms and figurines, there's a Pa for everyone. Collecting begins this April at Target, with prices ranging from $12 to $16.

A new mischief is in town. With a subtle grin, Monboo introduces himself as a dream-chaser with a deep love for nature. His distinctive personality makes him undeniably lovable and collectible. Discover the many ways Monboo stands out through a variety of blind-box series, including figurines and plush collectibles. Monboo makes his debut at Target in mid-July, with each collectible under $20.

Stepping into the collectible's world, Battat is eager to engage with fans and join a growing community of collectors who share a passion for discovery and connection.

Maison Battat will unveil Laura, Mr.Pa and Monboo first at New York Toy Fair 2026, Booth 2125. Media inquiries may be directed to Sofia Vinitskaia, PR and Communications Specialist, at [email protected].

Explore our press kit at https://battat.com/pages/press

ABOUT MAISON BATTAT INC®

At Maison Battat, Inc., a family-owned company, we believe that everyone deserves to play. For over 45 years, we've offered families incredible value with toys designed to encourage children to grow, explore, and dream BIG through the power of play.

Our toy box has grown to include over 13 successful brands: from the inspiring dolls of Our Generation® to tough DRIVEN® trucks to the creative world of Battat®. We've also forged successful partnerships with the world's leading retailers and e-commerce companies, making it possible to find our toys in playrooms all around the globe – in 70 countries and counting!

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10199

SOURCE Battat