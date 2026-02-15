Our Generation Expands with Keepsake Collection

Our Generation is expanding with a new series of limited-edition seasonal dolls at Target designed to delight collectors and families.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of last year's limited-edition releases for Day of the Dead, Halloween, and Christmas, Maison Battat is excited to announce the launch of a full year collection of seasonal, limited-edition dolls at Target.

The Easter Dolls, Sunny and Blossom, mark the start of the eagerly anticipated 2026 Keepsake Collection.

Thoughtfully crafted, collectible, and truly worth seeking out, each doll delivers a unique, imaginative experience for fans of all ages. Our Generation's Keepsake Collection dolls combine the thrill of collecting with approachable pricing of under $35. This price point allows collectors to expand their collections and offers the opportunity to parents, family and friends to purchase thoughtful holiday-themed gifts to cherish and enjoy.

"Playing and collecting should be a joyful experience for all ages," said Dany Battat, CEO of Maison Battat Inc. "With our 2026 Keepsake Collection dolls, we're bringing creativity, celebration, and accessibility together; offering fans the chance to collect these highly detailed limited-edition dolls themed to favorite celebrations."

The Easter Dolls, available now through Easter, mark the start of the eagerly anticipated 2026 series celebrating seasonal joy. Blossom and Sunny shine in dresses decorated with glittery bunnies along the skirt and blooming headbands topped with fluffy cotton tails, offering a charming nod to the arrival of spring. As the season shifts from pastel celebrations to patriotic festivities, the collection continues with a bold red, white, and blue release.

In honor of America's 250th anniversary, limited-edition dolls Starla and Skylie will be available from April to July in star-spangled dresses inspired by the American flag. Their designs feature iridescent print details, swirly red skirt trim, and embellished blue bodices—a fashionable tribute to the nation's iconic colors. Each doll arrives with a certificate of authenticity and carefully designed details that make every figure a joy to discover.

Collectors can look forward to more seasonal releases throughout the year, introducing new characters and festive designs inspired by every key holiday. With each new launch offering unique styling and collectible touches, fans will have something special to discover again and again, making the joy of collecting an ongoing celebration all year long.

Our generation will unveil new limited-edition dolls at New York Toy Fair 2026 (Booth 2125). For press inquiries, please contact Sofia Vinitskaia, PR and Communications Specialist, at [email protected].

Explore our press kit at https://battat.com/pages/press

ABOUT MAISON BATTAT INC®



At Maison Battat, Inc., a family-owned company, we believe that everyone deserves to play. For over 45 years, we've offered families incredible value with toys designed to encourage children to grow, explore, and dream BIG through the power of play.

Our toy box has grown to include over 13 successful brands: from the inspiring dolls of Our Generation® to tough DRIVEN® trucks to the creative world of Battat®. We've also forged successful partnerships with the world's leading retailers and e-commerce companies, making it possible to find our toys in playrooms all around the globe – in 70 countries and counting!

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10199

