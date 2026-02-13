Building with Battat

Battat introduces a new collection of 3D building puzzles, designed to help you disconnect from the rush of everyday life while bringing iconic and beloved locations to life.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global toy manufacturer Maison Battat Inc. proudly announces the launch of Arkitec, a unique line of premium 3D building puzzles featuring iconic landmarks and lifestyle scenes. Every Arkitec build will be available for under $20, offering a market-disrupting price point that makes wellness-focused play more accessible than ever. Designed with high-quality materials and display-worthy details, the line will make its debut online at the end of February and hit shelves a month later, end of March, exclusively at Walmart in the US.

Arkitec CityVision and Miniscape

Each Arkitec build invites consumers into a different city or themed world, transforming puzzle time into an immersive, story-driven experience. This hands-on and calming activity encourages moments of focus, creativity, and screen-free relaxation. The brand's mission is to encourage all to disconnect to reconnect. Arkitec turns hobby time into me-time with the added reward of a beautifully crafted display piece, once complete.

"Arkitec opens a whole new world of building and discovery," says Danny Battat, Owner of Maison Battat Inc. "With our 3D puzzles, we're offering an experience that combines creativity, learning, and fun at a value you won't find anywhere else. We're thrilled to bring this innovative concept to teens and adults alike and show just how engaging and rewarding play can be."

Arkitec currently offers two distinct build formats, both designed to deliver an immersive and satisfying experience for all ages over 12. Engage in hours of fun with...

CityVision, our collectible 3D puzzles that allow builders to recreate iconic city skylines such as New York City and Paris. Each set comes embellished with a display-style "TV box," transforming the completed build into a shelf-ready scene. To further bring each skyline to life, CityVision builds include LED lights and dual-side cutouts for enhanced viewing. Once assembled, the CityVision builds measure 6 inches x 3.5 inches x 5 inches.

Miniscapes, our themed playsets and activity-inspired 3D builds that bring lifestyle scenes and iconic moments to life with moving parts and lights. After assembling the scene, builders can wind up the motor to watch the display light up and move. Each set includes batteries and offers USB-C charging for long-lasting enjoyment. Once assembled, the Miniscapes measure 7.5 inches x 7.5 inches x 7.5 inches.

Future plans for the Arkitec line include additional immersive and recognizable destinations while making its way to international shelves.

Maison Battat will officially unveil Arkitec products at New York Toy Fair 2026, Booth 2125. Media inquiries may be directed to Sofia Vinitskaia, PR and Communications Specialist, at [email protected].

Explore our press kit at https://battat.com/pages/press

ABOUT MAISON BATTAT INC®

At Maison Battat, Inc., a family-owned company, we believe that everyone deserves to play. For over 45 years, we've offered families incredible value with toys designed to encourage children to grow, explore, and dream BIG through the power of play.

Our toy box has grown to include over 13 successful brands: from the inspiring dolls of Our Generation® to tough DRIVEN® trucks to the creative world of Battat®. We've also forged successful partnerships with the world's leading retailers and e-commerce companies, making it possible to find our toys in playrooms all around the globe – in 70 countries and counting!

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10199

