Batteries Plus Announces Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to Kick Off Second Year of Power with Purpose

New Power with Purpose initiative to support research and hope for pediatric cancer patients

Batteries Plus to donate $7 to St. Jude for each qualifying package of batteries sold in February

Year one milestones: 37,000+ trees planted, 2+ million battery cells donated

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus – the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center – is proud to announce a new partnership supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® (St. Jude). The collaboration builds on the initial success of Batteries Plus' Power with Purpose platform, which debuted in 2025 as the brand's charitable arm, effectively unifying and amplifying the brand's philanthropic initiatives executed throughout the year.

"This partnership reflects the scale of our ambition and the strength of the Power with Purpose platform." Post this Batteries Plus is proud to announce a partnership supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® (St. Jude). Batteries Plus is pledging to donate $7 to St. Jude for every qualifying Duracell Coppertop AA or AAA 36-pack of batteries sold in February. Customers can also receive instant savings of $10 off qualifying 36-packs of batteries during the promotional period. For more info, visit batteriesplus.com/power-with-purpose

"Power with Purpose started as an idea to build purpose into what we do," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "In just one year, it's already become a defining expression of who we are and how we serve our customers and support our communities. We're grateful for the dedication across our teams and the generosity of our loyal customers for making this platform come to life and helping us grow its impact."

Supporting St. Jude's Mission of Research and Hope

Throughout the entire month of February, Batteries Plus is pledging to donate $7 to St. Jude for every qualifying Duracell Coppertop AA or AAA 36-pack of batteries sold. In addition to funding medical research and care, these donations will also help support milestone moments for children battling cancer, such as "No More Chemo" parties, which celebrate a child's final cancer treatment and instill hope in their fight.

"We are incredibly proud to stand alongside St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in support of a mission with unmatched reach and life-saving impact for children and families," said Williams. "St. Jude is one of the most recognized and trusted nonprofit organizations in the country. This partnership reflects the scale of our ambition and the strength of the Power with Purpose platform our teams have built."

To further support the mission, customers can receive instant savings of $10 off qualifying 36-packs of batteries during the promotional period. And for those who want to help but don't need batteries right now, Batteries Plus encourages customers to donate directly to St. Jude through the campaign webpage.

Purpose That Performed in Year One

The new partnership with St. Jude follows a successful inaugural year of the Power with Purpose platform. Throughout 2025, Batteries Plus formed meaningful partnerships with organizations like the Arbor Day Foundation and the U.S. Marine Corps. Toys for Tots program.

The first year of the Power with Purpose platform delivered meaningful and measurable results, including:

Over 37,000 trees planted with the Arbor Day Foundation

with the Arbor Day Foundation More than 2.2 million battery cells donated to Toys for Tots for disaster relief and holiday toys

Beyond donating critical resources to charitable partners, Power with Purpose also gave customers an added reason to choose Batteries Plus, by turning everyday purchases into a simple way to support causes that matter.

With over 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus serves as America's go-to battery and service provider. To explore the full range of services offered to both consumers and businesses, or to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

