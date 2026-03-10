Batteries Plus Earns Entrepreneur's Hall of Fame Recognition for Fourth Consecutive Year

Specialty Battery Franchise Honored for More Than Three Decades of Excellence in Franchising

HARTLAND, Wis., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, has once again been recognized by Entrepreneur as a brand worthy of ranking on its Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list. The prestigious list honors elite franchise brands that have ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for 25 or more consecutive years. This marks the fourth consecutive year Batteries Plus has been recognized on the Hall of Fame list.

Consistently Making the List

Batteries Plus has now made the Franchise 500 list for 32 years in a row, most recently ranking at #281, underscoring the brand's long-term strength, resilience, and ability to evolve alongside shifting consumer needs and market demands.

"This recognition reflects the power of our franchise system and the consistent value our owners deliver in markets across the country," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. "For more than three decades, Batteries Plus has continued to adapt to the needs of both consumer and commercial customers, and that staying power speaks to the strength of our model, our support structure, and our franchisees' commitment to serving their communities."

The Math Behind the Ranking

Entrepreneur's ranking formula analyzes brands using more than 150 data points across key areas including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Only a select group of brands have earned a place in the Hall of Fame by ranking on the Franchise 500 for 25 or more consecutive years.

"To be recognized on the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list once again is an honor for the entire Batteries Plus system," said Jon Sica, President of Batteries Plus. "Our continued success is driven by franchise owners who deliver real value every day, backed by a business model that has proven durable, adaptable, and built for long-term growth. We're proud of this recognition and excited about what's ahead."

Batteries Plus has become a leader in meeting the battery needs of retail and commercial customers for cars, boats, equipment, and much more. With 800+ locations open and in development, the brand has also differentiated itself through its value-added services, including cell phone repair and key fob replacement.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

