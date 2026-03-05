Batteries Plus Named One of the SOCi100 Most Visible Local Enterprise Brands of 2026

Leading Battery and Power Solutions Franchise Ranked No. 14 on Visibility List, No. 40 for AI Discoverability

HARTLAND, Wis., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, today announced it has been named to the SOCi100 Most Visible Local Enterprise Brands of 2026. This recognition highlights brands leading in local visibility across search, social media, online reputation, and emerging AI-powered discovery channels. Batteries Plus ranked #14 on the overall list, reflecting the brand's visibility across traditional search engines as well as AI recommendation rates, data accuracy and consistency, reputation strength, and local differentiation. Additionally, Batteries Plus ranked #40 on the inaugural SOCi AI 100 for its discoverability specifically on AI-powered platforms.

The Science Behind the Rankings

Selected from nearly 2,700 multi-location enterprise brands, the SOCi100 recognizes companies that are winning visibility where consumer decisions increasingly happen, moving beyond local search presence to earn recommendation, trust, and selection across today's top discovery channels and emerging AI platforms.

"Ranking among the most visible brands in the country is a tremendous honor for our entire system." Post this

"We're thrilled to be recognized so prominently in the SOCi100, especially at a time when how customers discover and choose local businesses is changing so quickly," said Chris McGee, VP of Marketing for Batteries Plus. "Ranking among the most visible brands in the country is a tremendous honor for our entire system, from our franchisees to our store teams and everyone supporting them. This recognition directly reflects the energy our teams bring every day when they deliver a consistent, trusted experience in each community we serve, both in store and online."

The SOCi100 is derived from the SOCi's 2026 Local Visibility Index (LVI), which analyzed more than 350,000 locations across 2,751 brands. For the first time, the 2026 LVI includes AI visibility as a core benchmark, reflecting how AI-powered assistants are reshaping local discovery by narrowing consumer choice to a single recommended answer.

Why Local Visibility Matters

SOCi's research indicates that brands with strong local signals, including accurate business information, positive customer sentiment, and consistent local engagement, are more likely to be surfaced and recommended by AI-driven platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity.

"Visibility today isn't about ranking — it's about being selected," said Monica Ho, Chief Marketing Officer at SOCi. "The brands recognized in the SOCi100 are setting the standard for trust, consistency, and performance across both traditional local channels and the next generation of AI-powered discovery."

For more information about the SOCi100 Most Visible Local Brands of 2026 and the full SOCi Local Visibility Index, visit www.soci.ai/insights/lvi. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT SOCi

SOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with the world's first agentic workforce. Built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews — ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's geo-driven landscape.

Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi transforms marketing from software you manage into work that gets done — intelligently, consistently, and at scale. Learn more at www.soci.ai or contact [email protected].

