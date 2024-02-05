Batteries Plus Announces Promotion of Joe Malmuth to Chief Development Officer

Specialty Battery Retail Franchise Focuses on Continued Growth and Development with New Leadership Appointment

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's franchise leader in battery retail, is proud to announce the promotion of Joe Malmuth to the position of Chief Development Officer. In this new role, Malmuth will lead the brand's robust plans for franchise growth and development. Malmuth has been with Batteries Plus for nearly four years, serving in a multitude of roles related to Batteries Plus' franchise development arm, most recently serving as the brand's Chief Franchising Officer.

"I am incredibly honored to take on the role of Chief Development Officer at Batteries Plus as we navigate this exciting path of expansion," Malmuth said. "This promotion is not only a testament to my evolving career with Batteries Plus, but also a reflection of our great leadership team and the remarkable franchise community we've built together. I look forward to continuing to grow Batteries Plus' footprint as we strive to strengthen our presence in the specialty battery retail market."

Malmuth's tenure as Chief Franchising Officer – a position he's held since Fall 2022 – has been marked by significant achievements of the growth and success of the Batteries Plus franchise network. In fact, Batteries Plus is poised to mark a fifth straight year of record-breaking growth. Under Malmuth's guidance, Batteries Plus additionally introduced its Market Stewardship franchising opportunity that awards franchisees an entire market, with the first of such agreements signed for the Atlanta market in Summer 2023.

"This promotion is a natural move for Joe as he's already demonstrated impressive development of the Batteries Plus franchise," said Jon Sica, Chief Business Officer of Batteries Plus. "From his commitment to fostering positive relationships with our franchisees, to his passion for the industry and innovative approach to business development, we're confident Joe will continue to play a pivotal role in driving Batteries Plus' success."

Batteries Plus has more than 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, effectively carving out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. The brand additionally ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:
Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.  

