Batteries Plus Ranks No. 71 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans List

Nation's Leading Battery and Power Solutions Service Center Hailed as Top Business Opportunity for U.S. Military Veterans

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchises for Veterans for 2025, coming in at No. 71 on the prestigious list of top business opportunities for U.S. Military Veterans. This marks Batteries Plus' 10th ranking on the list, emphasizing its strong reputation as a leading franchise opportunity for military veterans transitioning into business ownership.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchises for Veterans list ranks 150 franchises offering incentives and other programs to help veterans become franchisees. This list is one of Entrepreneur's most popular rankings and highly valued in the franchise industry. To create the list, the magazine invited companies to participate in a survey designed to help them learn more about their Veterans programs. From there, they developed the ranking of the top 150 franchises for Veterans, considering each company's Veteran incentive, how Veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company, and how each company scored in the most recent Franchise 500 ranking.

"We are proud to offer a franchise opportunity to help veterans achieve their personal and professional goals." Post this

Why Veterans Choose Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus is IFA VetFran member and offers a $10,000 discount off the franchise fee for military veterans. With strong veteran franchise ownership across the system, Batteries Plus offers extensive training both online and at the store level for the life of the business. The company also offers an internal resource group to support and uplift veterans. This group highlights opportunities and education surrounding the veteran community.

Veterans continue to excel within the Batteries Plus system thanks to the brand's mission-minded culture, clear operational processes, and strong support infrastructure. Many veteran franchise owners note that the company's emphasis on teamwork, service, and problem-solving aligns directly with skills developed in the military, making Batteries Plus a strong fit for entrepreneurs seeking structure and stability.

"As our hard-working heroes look for ways to transition their skills from the military into entrepreneurship, we are proud to offer an opportunity to help them achieve their personal and professional goals," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "Being recognized on this prestigious list for the fact that we provide them the freedom they want in a career while giving back to the communities in which they operate is very rewarding for us."

Where Veterans Can Learn More

With more than 800 locations open and in development in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to accelerate its reach and strengthen its role as an essential service provider for both consumers and businesses. With even more growth ahead for the brand in 2026, Batteries Plus would love to add more veteran entrepreneurs to its growing roster of franchisees across the United States and beyond.

For veterans interested in learning more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, please visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 224-558-2510

SOURCE Batteries Plus