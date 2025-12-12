Batteries Plus Expands Into All 50 States, Wraps 2025 with 63 New Units

Surging Franchise Interest and Strategic Territory Growth Signals Exceptional Year-End Momentum for Nation's Leading Battery and Power Solutions Service Center

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus is closing out 2025 with significant franchise development momentum, reinforcing its position as a future-ready, essential business. The nation's leading battery and power solutions service center signed 24 franchise deals totaling 63 new units this year, while expanding into new territories across 13 states and 30 new opened stores while officially reaching a major milestone: a presence in all 50 U.S. states.

A Nationwide Footprint Built for the Future

Expansion into Delaware and Hawaii completed Batteries Plus' nationwide footprint, underscoring the growing demand for accessible, reliable power solutions in communities of all sizes.

"Franchise candidates are looking for businesses that can adapt, grow, and remain critical no matter how technology evolves," said Victor Daher, Vice President of Global Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. "Our expansion into all 50 states this year is a clear signal that Batteries Plus delivers on that promise, offering owners a resilient model backed by strong infrastructure and diversified revenue streams."

A Year of Growth, Recognition, and Brand Momentum

Beyond franchise expansion, 2025 marked a standout year for brand visibility and recognition. Batteries Plus was named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine, highlighting the brand's continued commitment to fostering ownership opportunities for veterans transitioning into entrepreneurship.

The brand also elevated its national profile through its high-impact partnerships with the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, reinforcing Batteries Plus as a trusted name aligned with performance, reliability, and community pride.

Internally, the franchise system continued to build momentum through initiatives like PlusCon, the brand's franchise convention, and ongoing investments in education and expertise. Together, these efforts supported the rollout of Experts in Charge, Batteries Plus' branding campaign that spotlights the technical knowledge and problem-solving capabilities of its franchise owners and associates.

"Our growth in 2025 wasn't just about adding locations, it was about strengthening the expertise and culture behind the brand," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. "That combination of knowledgeable teams, essential services, and national brand credibility is what makes Batteries Plus a trusted partner for both consumers and critical industries nationwide."

Built around essential products and services, Batteries Plus continues to attract purpose-driven entrepreneurs focused on delivering real solutions in their communities. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

