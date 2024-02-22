Batteries Plus Awarded Esteemed Franchise Customer Satisfaction Certification By The Franchise Customer Service Institute

News provided by

Batteries Plus

22 Feb, 2024, 09:33 ET

Nation's Leading Battery Retailer Earns Coveted Certification for Exemplary Practices in Customer Service

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, announced today that it was recently awarded the Franchise Customer Experience Certification at this year's International Franchise Association Convention in Phoenix. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Batteries Plus's commitment to excellence in franchising, focusing on both franchisee and consumer experiences.

Administered by the Franchise Customer Experience Institute, the Franchise Customer Experience Certification is awarded to franchise brands that demonstrate superior practices leading to enhanced franchise profitability via exceptional franchisee and consumer experiences.

Batteries Plus underwent a comprehensive evaluation process, which included an independent review of 32 key practices, telephone interviews with franchisees and consumers, and analysis of third-party data. This certification not only acknowledges Batteries Plus's dedication to its franchisees and customers but also grants access to a wealth of resources from the Franchise Research Institute. These resources, including hundreds of tools and research materials, are designed to further improve customer experiences and franchisee profitability.

"Receiving the Franchise Customer Service Certification underscores our commitment at Batteries Plus to provide unparalleled support and resources to our franchisees, ensuring they deliver exceptional experiences to each customer," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer at Batteries Plus. "We are immensely grateful for this honor and remain steadfast in our mission to continuously elevate the standards of customer service within Batteries Plus."

With over 800 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services. This includes powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. Batteries Plus is actively seeking qualified single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who are looking for scalable growth or are seeking an extremely stable, predictable, and secure essential franchise. The average initial investment to open a Batteries Plus franchise ranges from $197,400 - $465,600.

To learn more about franchising with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:
Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Batteries Plus

