Batteries Plus Celebrates Franchisee Success at 2026 Sales Achievement Event

Leading Power Solutions Franchise Honors Top-Performing Owners Across Expanding 800+ Location System

HARTLAND, Wis., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, proudly celebrated the accomplishments of its franchise network during the company's annual Sales Achievement Event in Orlando. The event brought together franchise owners, vendor partners, and corporate leadership to recognize outstanding sales performance, operational excellence, and continued growth across the Batteries Plus system.

Celebrating Achievements and Store Success

"When our franchisees continue to win big and break records, we want to go out of our way to celebrate their hard work." Post this Batteries Plus 2026 Sales Achievement Awards Ceremony Speed Speed

This year's event welcomed 150 franchisees representing 75 ownership groups from across the country, reflecting the continued strength and momentum of the Batteries Plus franchise network. In total, 226 awards were presented across an expanded range of categories recognizing achievements in commercial growth, customer service, operational performance, emerging leadership, and overall sales success.

"We are honoring the best of the best of our franchisees in an event dedicated to learning, fun, and celebration," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "When our franchisees continue to win big and break records, we want to go out of our way to celebrate their hard work with them. This event is really about recognizing the people driving our brand forward and creating an environment where franchisees can learn from one another, share ideas, and continue building on that success together."

Among the event's top honors were the Co-MVP Awards, presented to longtime franchise owners Joe Kasper and Dan Snyder. The duo has operated multiple Batteries Plus locations across Minnesota and Florida for more than 20 years, consistently delivering strong sales performance, operational excellence, and high customer satisfaction scores throughout their tenure with the brand.

Commercial Sales Remain a Focus

Batteries Plus also recognized Sion Owen of Minnesota as Rookie of the Year for quickly establishing a strong commercial presence in the Minneapolis metro area. Owen opened his store in late 2025 after launching commercially earlier in the year through the brand's Commercial First program. Leveraging a background in technology, software development, and business consulting, Owen has rapidly grown relationships with local businesses, municipalities, fleet operators, and universities while building a customer-focused operation from the ground up.

"Everyone earned their way here and we could not be more proud of everyone that was able to attend," said Jon Sica, President of Batteries Plus. "This is about the franchisees and their success in communities nationwide. We're stronger as a whole because of the people in this room and events like this are a reminder of the passion, collaboration, and commitment that continue to fuel growth across our system."

Beyond the Awards

In addition to the awards celebration, attendees participated in a series of educational and operational training sessions covering areas including industrial lithium golf cart batteries, iPad and gaming console repair, key fob programming, grassroots marketing, and exit strategy planning. The event also featured 49 vendor partners, highlighting the strong relationships and collaboration Batteries Plus maintains throughout its supply and service network.

The annual Sales Achievement Event follows continued momentum for Batteries Plus throughout 2026 as the brand continues expanding across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With more than 800 locations open and in development, Batteries Plus remains a leader in essential retail, offering a diversified business model spanning batteries, lighting, device repair, key fob services, and commercial power solutions.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

SOURCE Batteries Plus