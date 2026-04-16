Batteries Plus Launches Second Annual Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree Campaign to Celebrate Earth Month

Leading specialty battery service center supports reforestation efforts through battery sales in April and May

The Arbor Day Foundation will plant a tree in the U.S. for each qualifying pack of Energizer MAX ® batteries sold at Batteries Plus

MAX Campaign builds on the continued momentum of Batteries Plus' Power with Purpose platform

HARTLAND, Wis., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus is proud to announce the return of its Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree campaign in partnership with Energizer and the Arbor Day Foundation. As part of Batteries Plus' growing Power with Purpose platform and in celebration of April's Earth Month, the brand is supporting reforestation efforts through qualifying battery sales in April and May.

Purpose with Every Purchase

Batteries Plus will donate $1 to the Arbor Day Foundation to plant a tree for every qualifying 24-pack of Energizer MAX® AA and AAA batteries sold at Batteries Plus stores during the campaign. To further support reforestation efforts, Batteries Plus is also offering customers a $5 off discount on one qualifying 24-pack or $12 off two qualifying 24-packs of Energizer MAX® AA and AAA batteries at Batteries Plus. The Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree campaign and discount promotion run through May 31.

"Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree is a simple way for our customers to join us in supporting reforestation efforts" Post this

Growing the Impact of Power with Purpose

Batteries Plus first launched its Power with Purpose platform in 2025 as a charitable giving program designed to support meaningful causes and drive positive change. During its inaugural Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree campaign, Batteries Plus helped to plant more than 37,000 trees with the Arbor Day Foundation. Those trees were planted in Oregon as part of the Bootleg Fire Restoration and Resilience Project, helping restore 125 acres of forest land. The initiative helps replenish forests and restore the critical environmental benefits trees provide to communities, including cleaner air, healthier ecosystems, and storm protection.

"Power with Purpose reflects how Batteries Plus continues to grow its impact beyond the products and services we provide every day," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We're proud to continue this campaign with Energizer and the Arbor Day Foundation and build on the momentum we created together last year. Buy a Pack, Plant a Tree is a simple way for our customers to join us in supporting reforestation efforts while purchasing a product they already rely on in their daily lives."

The Power with Purpose platform has now expanded to also include St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, raising over $163,000 for the organization this past February. And in 2025, Batteries Plus donated more than 2.2 million battery cells to Toys for Tots.

With over 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus serves as America's go-to battery and service provider. To explore the full range of services offered to both consumers and businesses, or to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: www.batteriesplus.com. To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation and its reforestation work, visit: www.arborday.org.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of primary batteries and portable lighting products and is anchored by its globally recognized brands Energizer, EVEREADY, Rayovac, and VARTA. Energizer Holdings is also a leading designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products from recognized brands such as A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co., California Scents, Driven, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, and STP. As a global branded distributor of consumer products, our mission is to be the leader in our categories by better serving consumers and customers. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

ABOUT THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus