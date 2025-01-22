Batteries Plus Celebrates Record Growth in 2024, Sets Ambitious Goals for 2025

Nation's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise Caps Year with 57 Signings and 30 Openings Across 15 States

HARTLAND, Wis., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, enters 2025 following another record-setting year of growth in 2024. With 57 signed agreements spanning 11 states and 30 new store openings across 15 states, the brand continues to cement its position as a leader in sustainable power solutions.

Building Up the Market Stewardship Program

Highlighting 2024's growth was a landmark Market Stewardship agreement signed in Phoenix, Arizona, in partnership with experienced multi-unit operator MarLu Investment Group. This agreement represents only the second deal of its kind for Batteries Plus, building on the success of the program introduced in 2023. The Market Stewardship program, a hybrid of Master Franchise and Area Development agreements, provides franchisees exclusive rights to an entire market, creating significant opportunities for strategic, multi-unit expansion.

"The continued success of our entire franchise system underscores the appeal of Batteries Plus as a robust and scalable business opportunity," said Brandon Mangual, VP of Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. "The Phoenix agreement, another successful example of our Market Stewardship program in action, demonstrates how this model empowers multi-unit operators to bring our essential products and services to entire regions efficiently and effectively."

2024 System Growth Highlights Openings and Sales

To meet the rising demand for sustainable power solutions and battery recycling initiatives, Batteries Plus accomplished robust nationwide growth in 2024, with new locations opening in key markets such as California, Florida, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and more.

"Our 2024 performance showcases the strength of the Batteries Plus business model and our franchisees' ability to connect with local communities," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. "As we look ahead in 2025, we're excited to build on this momentum by expanding our footprint and delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of consumers and businesses alike."

Plans for Continued Growth in 2025

Building on its successes, Batteries Plus has set ambitious goals for the year ahead, aiming to achieve 50 new signings and open 30 additional locations nationwide. The brand will continue to leverage its Market Stewardship program to create new opportunities for franchisees and drive impactful growth in key markets. Batteries Plus enters 2025 ranked on Franchise Times' Top 400 list at #128 and a member of Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, alongside placements on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® and the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners lists.

To learn more about franchising with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Batteries Plus