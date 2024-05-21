Batteries Plus Celebrates Store Owners' Successes at Sales Achievement Event

World's Leading Specialty Battery Franchise Presents 200 Awards Recognizing Sales Accomplishments

HARTLAND, Wis., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, proudly celebrated its franchise owners' success at its annual Sales Achievement Event. The event, which took place in Las Vegas May 14-16, honored the incredible accomplishments of dedicated owners while showing appreciation to their unwavering commitment to Batteries Plus' success.

Batteries Plus welcomed 95 owner groups to the Sales Achievement Event; a substantial increase from last year's attendance of 65 qualified owner groups, showcasing the growing strength within the Batteries Plus franchise system. Nearly 200 awards were presented to franchise owners, recognizing both single and multi-unit store owners who have been franchising with Batteries Plus for up to 30 years. Store owners were recognized across 15 sales achievement categories, including:

Top Commercial Sales

Brand Ambassador

Top Overall Sales

Highest Sales Month

Customer Service Award

Rising Star

Rookie of the Year

President's Club Award

Platinum Club Award

Diamond Club Award

MVP

"We are immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our store owners, whose passion and dedication consistently propel Batteries Plus to new heights," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "Our Sales Achievement Event not only celebrates their individual accomplishments, but also underscores the collective strength and unity that define our franchise family."

In addition to the impressive turnout of franchise owners at this year's Sales Achievement Event, 34 vendor partners sponsored the celebration, nearly double the number that participated last year. This is a direct reflection of the strong relationships and collaborative spirit Batteries Plus has built with its vendors.

"We are grateful for the invaluable contributions of our store owners and vendors alike for supporting the growth and achievements of Batteries Plus and driving our success," said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer for Batteries Plus. "Each accomplishment celebrated at this event emphasizes our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. As we recognize these milestones, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering unparalleled products and services to our customers and strengthening our position as an industry leader."

The event is just the latest celebration of sales achievements and milestones the Batteries Plus system has accomplished this year. In April, Batteries Plus surpassed its all-time commercial sales record, shortly after witnessing a record-breaking sales month in January.

Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services, from powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phone repair, key fob programming, laptops and more. With the future largely looking to be powered by batteries, Batteries Plus was ranked #130 on this year's Franchise Times Top 400 list. The brand also ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking – an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years – for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

For more information on Batteries Plus and its franchise opportunities, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

