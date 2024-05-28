Batteries Plus Recognizes Franchisees with MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Rising Star Awards

Diverse Set of Owners Recognized for Exemplary Growth, Customer Service and Brand Ambassadorship at Annual Company Conference

HARTLAND, Wis., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, announced this year's company award winners at its annual Sales Achievement Event in Las Vegas earlier this month. 12 franchisees in the system were awarded for outstanding customer service, a commitment to growth, and dedicated brand ambassadorship.

Their rapid success showcases not only their exceptional skills but also the power of the Batteries Plus brand.

Amongst the brand's franchise system, one franchisee stood out within the last year for not only showing success in their business, but the success of the franchise system as a whole. Corey Robinson was awarded with the Batteries Plus MVP Award for his exemplary efforts across 12 of his own stores in three different states. Between Illinois, Iowa, and Texas, Robinson has grown from his original four-store agreement in 2022 to showing substantial growth in sales, personnel, and inventory management across the board with potentially even more stores on the way.

"Corey has balanced grace in growth with tremendous leadership abilities in just two years within our system," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "We have been thrilled to watch him grow his business and could not be prouder to have him as a part of our Batteries Plus franchise family."

Another franchisee who showed dedicated commitment to growing the brand while also setting records for first year sales and was aptly awarded with the brand's Rookie of the Year Award. Norman Jemal of Eatontown, New Jersey, specialized in B2B contracts across the Garden State, landing partnerships with automotive dealers, generator companies, supply chain companies and more while also exemplifying marketing expertise in developing these partnerships with in-person meetings and personal deliveries.

Ten franchisees were recognized for their dedication to growing the business and representing the brand by helping develop future franchisees and guiding them toward success. Rich Epps, Keith Placencio, Corey Robinson, Dustin Myers, Alan Goldsmith, Rob Roskowski, Jason Riebel, Ryan Tollefson, Jon Ptacek, and Greg Belatti were each awarded with the Brand Ambassador Award. Batteries Plus notes that each of the winners help the company vet potential franchisees while simultaneously running their own successful franchises and ensuring that other franchisees are supported in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Two additional franchisees were named as the company's Rising Stars headed into the remainder of this year. Jimmy Lipps of West Kendall, Florida, took a "commercial first" mentality to build a strong foundation for strong inventory and growth. By using metrics to improve his store and self-sufficiently branding his store and services, Lipps set a record for commercial sales prior to opening the doors to his store last year.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran and experienced entrepreneur Keith Placencio of Las Cruces, New Mexico, also showed exponential potential with an extremely active approach in his growing territory and achieved 45 percent growth in commercial sales last year. Placencio landed a deal with the Las Cruces Police Department and the county's fleet services department to supply over 1,000 batteries to emergency vehicles within his first year open.

"Jimmy and Keith have quickly distinguished themselves as outstanding business owners, and we are incredibly fortunate to have them in our franchise network," said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer at Batteries Plus. "Their rapid success showcases not only their exceptional skills but also the power of the Batteries Plus brand. During an evening dedicated to celebrating the achievements within our franchise, it was a distinct honor to recognize those who have surpassed expectations so swiftly."

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or to tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

