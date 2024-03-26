Batteries Plus Chooses SOCi as Platform of Record for Omnichannel Marketing Success

SOCi's advanced, consolidated capabilities and AI-powered solutions will help to deliver hyper-personalized retail customer experiences at scale

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, today announced it is the new Platform of Record for Batteries Plus, the nation's largest specialty battery brand committed to powering people's lives. The omnichannel retailer will utilize the SOCi platform and its AI-powered products to provide highly relevant, personalized communications and website experiences to increase local search visibility, improve conversion rates, and increase lifetime value of its customers.

Batteries Plus needed a consolidated platform that understands the unique challenges of a franchise model, while also offering more advanced capabilities and a roadmap that showed continued investment in the product, leveraging technologies like AI and ML.

"On top of providing a best-in-class platform, SOCi invested the time and resources to understand our business, the challenges we face, and the growth opportunities we want to capitalize on to benefit our franchise owners. They have been incredibly flexible in ensuring the solution we put in place is right for us and we appreciate their partnership philosophy which truly sets them apart," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of Batteries Plus. "SOCi's platform meets all of our requirements while also unlocking some capabilities that we believe will help improve our overall customer experience. They have proof of performance in a complex, distributed retail environment which gives us the confidence that it will raise the bar on our online presence that will drive new traffic to our locations."

Batteries Plus is particularly looking forward to utilizing Genius Reviews for review response generation, as responding to the volume of reviews they receive across its locations has been a major pain point in trying to make each response personal and unique. With Genius Reviews, Batteries Plus can now focus on reviewing and approving AI-generated responses to ensure they are on-brand, personalized, and locally relevant, versus spending a tremendous amount of time developing custom responses from scratch.

"With marketing solutions getting smarter and smarter through AI and ML, having to spend less time on response generation will allow us to focus our efforts elsewhere, increasing our efficiency and scalability," said Detenber.

In addition to Genius Reviews, Batteries Plus has consolidated its digital marketing tech stack and will be utilizing the SOCi platform to manage its locations' social media channels , ads and boost strategy , online business listings , and local pages .

"For many franchise enterprises, the time commitment needed from the local franchisees to run successful locations is high," said Ben Brownlee, Chief Customer Officer of SOCi. "By managing its digital marketing strategy all in one place through SOCi, the Batteries Plus corporate team is able to take localized efforts off the plates of franchisees so they can focus on running and growing their own businesses."

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

About Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For more information on Batteries Plus' products and services and to find the nearest Batteries Plus retail store near you, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com . To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

