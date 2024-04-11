SOCi Hires Adobe, Oracle Alum Paul Betlem as Senior Vice President of Engineering

SOCi Continues to Bolster Leadership Team with Decades of Enterprise Technology Experience to Drive Forward Innovation

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, today proudly announces the appointment of Paul Betlem as the company's new Senior Vice President of Engineering. With nearly 20 years of experience in engineering leadership roles at Adobe and Oracle, Betlem brings a wealth of expertise in product development, enterprise solutions, and data intelligence to SOCi's growing team.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul to the SOCi team," said Alo Sarv, Chief Technology Officer, SOCi. "His extensive experience in engineering leadership and his track record of driving innovation make him the perfect candidate to lead our engineering efforts as we continue to scale our platform and provide unparalleled value to our customers."

In his role as Senior Vice President of Engineering, Betlem aims to increase SOCi's investment and proficiency in AI, leveraging data to drive strategic decision-making and enhance customer engagement. He sees vast opportunities to further integrate SOCi's solutions and set the company apart through innovative approaches. Betlem's arrival at SOCi comes at a pivotal moment as the company continues to expand its suite of solutions for multi-location enterprises. His vision for leveraging artificial intelligence to automate processes and enhance customer experiences aligns seamlessly with SOCi's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for its customers.

"When I reflect on my background and career journey, my passion lies in leveraging technology to solve complex problems and drive business growth," said Betlem. "Joining SOCi presents an exciting opportunity to further this passion by addressing the critical need for customer intelligence in marketing and advertising functions. I am thrilled to be part of a company that is truly pushing the limits of innovation in the martech industry."

Betlem's journey through the tech industry has been marked by significant contributions to some of the world's foremost companies in digital innovation. At Adobe, he spearheaded engineering efforts within the Flash platform organization, driving product development and leading teams to adapt print content for digital consumption through projects like the Digital Publishing Solution. His tenure at Adobe also included a pivotal role in delivering Experience Platform's Content Services, where he focused on leveraging content to power personalized customer experiences.

Transitioning to Oracle, Betlem led the Customer Data Platform team, addressing the pressing need for enterprises to harness the true power of customer data and intelligence to deliver highly personalized and contextual experiences. His expertise in integrating data to drive decision-making and improve customer experiences makes him an ideal fit for SOCi's mission to empower multi-location marketers with data-driven solutions.

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

