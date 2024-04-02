SOCi Dominates G2 Spring 2024 Reports: Named Leader in 12 Strategic Marketing Categories

SOCi's relentless innovation in pivotal marketing segments validates its position as the premier choice for multi-location enterprises

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, has achieved Leader status in 12 key digital marketing categories in the Spring 2024 Reports from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition from G2 is based on review form responses from SOCi customers in each related category.

As a result of receiving positive reviews from verified users, and compared to similar products in each category, SOCi achieved Leader status on the following G2 Grid Reports:

Comments from recent reviews of SOCi on G2:

"SOCi is a great tool for businesses to schedule content to post automatically across multiple platforms. It takes away the manual aspect of trying to post something yourself on three or four different sites. It is a huge timesaver and a very handy platform! I login every day to make sure that posts are scheduled on time and ready to go. If there are any issues, support does a great job at answering questions in a timely manner. The implementation process and integration to multiple platforms is very simple and easy. We love SOCi!" - Hospital & Healthcare Enterprise User

"The SOCi platform works well to manage the business listings of a multi-location brand. We've worked with competitors that provide similar tools; the main difference is how SOCi supports their platform with excellent customer service and a more proactive approach than others." - Restaurant Enterprise User

"I've long dreamed of being able to localize social content with dynamic fields, and SOCi was the first to deliver. It really makes marketing at scale easy! Location management has allowed us to build greater success in being in the top 3 listings for local Google searches." - Digital Marketing Manager

These G2 accolades follow SOCi being named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 alongside tech giants including Nvidia, IBM, Microsoft, and more. Additionally, SOCi was honored in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards , clinching its ranking in eight categories including Best Global Software Companies. The steady rollout of SOCi Genius , the intelligence layer of the CoMarketing Cloud, has proven SOCi's dedication to developing best-in-class AI-powered solutions for multi-location enterprises.

Learn more about what our customers have to say about SOCi on G2: https://www.g2.com/products/soci/reviews .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

