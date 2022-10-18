Batteries Plus Closes out Q3 Strong as Industry Heads into Year's Busiest Quarter

Leading Battery Retailer Looks to Capitalize on End-of-Year Profitability Potential

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, there's much to be celebrated heading into the final months of 2022. Including not only the arrival of the retail sectors busiest and, historically speaking, most profitable quarter, but a successful culmination to the brands nationwide performance and expansion in the year's third quarter.

The franchise worked hand-in-hand with 7 new franchise owners, as well as 2 existing, to open a total of 9 new locations in Q3. This being in addition to the 9 new franchise signings the brand has been able to amass since July. As a whole, these most recent developments put Batteries Plus at 50 signed agreements for the year thus far, primarily at the hands of the 46 new franchisees that have been welcomed to the system since the start of 2022.

Far from slowing down, brand growth has actually continued to ramp up for Batteries Plus as the market makes way for the New Year. The Batteries Plus team, spearheaded by Chief Franchising Officer Joe Malmuth, has continued to build-out its brand presence in both longstanding and new territories, such as New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Louisiana, Nevada, and Missouri this past quarter alone.

As a nod to the success of those efforts, three Batteries Plus executives – Joe Malmuth, CFE, Vic Daher, CFE, and Jason Moss – have been invited to speak at this year's Franchise Leadership and Development Conference to discuss emerging trends, real estate, and general matters of franchise development.

"Increasing demand in our industry aside, the power of the Batteries Plus business opportunity has continued to attract new franchise partners month after month," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer for Batteries Plus. "In part due to the brands attainable buy-in value, dependable and long-standing position within the sector, and recession-resilient business model."

As the American economy makes a dash for the finish line in Q4, Batteries Plus franchisees will be able to take full advantage of their needs based products and services to position themselves for greater success heading into 2023. Attracting further deals with current partners and shedding greater light on the viability of investment with the country's leading battery retailer for new agreements and new faces on the road ahead.

Further achievements in Q3 including the brand's ranking on Franchise Times Top 500 list for 2022, coming in at #139. And for the 29th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank. Batteries Plus also made Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious list of Top Franchises for Veterans for the ninth year in-a-row, coming in at No. 41.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 937-545-9812

SOURCE Batteries Plus