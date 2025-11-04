Batteries Plus Expands Texas Footprint with 5-Unit Franchise Agreement in Dallas and Houston

Experienced franchise operators form new partnership to add power solutions service center to their growing portfolio

The group plans to open 3 stores in Houston and 2 in Northeast Dallas

The new Batteries Plus stores will strengthen the brand's power solutions services for local businesses and residents

DALLAS and HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, has signed a new franchise agreement with a Texas-based team of experienced operators. Partners Brad Rodman, Ryan Galvez, and Troy Kyle are set to open three stores in the Houston area and two stores in the Northeast Dallas area, building upon the brand's existing 29 stores in the Lone Star State.

Dynamic Franchise Team with Proven Track Record

The new partnership brings together three entrepreneurs, each with a unique background in franchise and business ownership:

Galvez oversaw nine optical franchise locations and is a former a project manager in the chemical engineering sector

Rodman is a veteran multi-unit owner and operator with extensive franchise experience in the optical, food, and restaurant spaces, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Blaze Pizza

Kyle has spent two decades leading outside sales and operating multiple companies in Texas

Galvez first started building businesses in the healthcare compliance space, before connecting with Rodman through their work expanding the optical franchise brand.

"Our backgrounds in franchising and operational leadership have taught us that success depends on teamwork, versatility, and a willingness to handle both strategy and hands-on work," said Galvez. "We get stuff done, and Batteries Plus gives us the support and flexibility to master every part of the business. Batteries Plus is built for long-term growth, and our goal is to maximize the potential of each location we open."

Impact for Local Communities

Each new location will employ four-to-six team members, generating over 30 new jobs across the two markets – including back office and commercial representatives. Beyond powering Texas businesses, the stores will provide residents with a local hub for device repairs, key fob replacements, lighting upgrades, and customized energy solutions – all backed by Batteries Plus's industry expertise and nationwide network.

Growth Fueled by Purpose, Not Trends

With deep ties to Houston and extensive experience operating in Dallas, the new owners plan to bring Batteries Plus's reputation for reliability and problem-solving to essential businesses and residents. The partners see untapped potential in commercial sales for Batteries Plus across Texas, citing the brand's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and providing critical infrastructure products and services.

Strengthening the Commercial Service Network

Batteries Plus is actively expanding its presence in commercial, municipal, healthcare, and institutional sectors. These new locations will help power Texas fleets, hospitals, first responders, schools, and data centers that depend on mission-critical energy infrastructure every day. These locations will feature expanded commercial services, including those that are vital for Texas industries that require rapid, reliable power solutions.

"With these three talented operators joining our system, we are reinforcing our ability to serve essential businesses and communities where reliability is non-negotiable," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "Their entrepreneurial spirit, franchise experience, and connection to key markets across Texas make them the ideal partners as we accelerate commercial sales and local service."

With more than 250 local franchise owners and B2B power experts nationwide, Batteries Plus's business model is built for the long-term, matching the growing demand for power solutions in commercial and institutional sectors across the country.

To learn more about Batteries Plus and its work to power every corner of the nation, please visit www.batteriesplus.com/business-interest.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 730 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com/business-interest.

Media Contact: Cole Koretos, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], or 847.331.1190

SOURCE Batteries Plus