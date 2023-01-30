Batteries Plus Continues Atlanta Expansion with New Locations in Covington and Tucker

Trusted Expert for All Things Batteries, Lightbulbs and Phone Repair is Dedicated to Servicing its Communities

TUCKER, Ga., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, has opened its two newest locations in Tucker, GA on Jan. 30 and Covington, GA on Dec. 19. The Tucker store is located at 4650 Hugh Howell Rd., Ste. 620 and the Covington store is located at 12601 Town Center Dr., Ste. 110. Batteries Plus has become a staple in the Atlanta community and the latest two store openings are the seventh locations in the area to open since 2021.

For 35 years Batteries Plus has been powering local communities by partnering with local business and giving residents their needs quickly and expertly. Atlanta residents will soon be powering up their machines, such as: ATV, motorcycle, car, RV, and golf carts, and Batteries Plus are experts in identifying needs for batteries that didn't make it through the months of storage or are not operating at its optimal performance. In addition to being a single-source supplier for all battery, light bulb, and phone repair needs, Batteries Plus will be a destination to safely dispose of old batteries, including lithium-ion batteries that are known to be a fire hazard.

Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing quality products and services at affordable prices and will give residents and local businesses maintenance for their automotive needs, such as free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles. Beyond automotive, Batteries Plus helps keep key fob and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Offering a range of products and services to help residents enjoy Atlanta recreation more, such as Portable Power, Batteries Plus are experts in keeping devices running longer for outdoor hikes and site seeing or keeping a backup resource for home generators.

The new Tucker and Covington Batteries Plus locations are operated by Patrick Schmalz, the Director of Operations for Irish Plus, LLC., a franchisee of Batteries Plus. Schmalz got his start with Batteries Plus in their corporate office when there were only four stores in the U.S. He has witnessed the growth and the impact of Batteries Plus on his community over the past 20 years. Schmalz has now partnered with Irish Plus LLC - a family-owned company -and will now have 11 Batteries Plus locations in their portfolio. In addition, Brook Caballero, Director of Commercial sales, and her team of sales and service representatives, is available to meet the needs of all local businesses, schools, hospitals, churches, offices buildings, housing complexes and government offices, offering free delivery. Caballero and her team can be reached by phone at 770-Battery.

"Batteries Plus of Covington and Tucker will meet the immediate need for those that need repair for devices, quality products in-stock and same-day services," said Schmalz. "Our local team of experts will be there to help provide a memorable experience that is readily accessible to residents, local businesses, and more to meet their demand for a quick and efficient shopping experience, conveniently located in their neighborhood."

Batteries Plus locations across the country have remained a staple in its communities to help individuals and organizations keep their devices and electronic equipment, including laptops, hearing aids, medical devices like infusion pumps, monitors, carts on wheels, and more, running as smoothly as possible. Offering services to businesses, large and small throughout the community, Batteries Plus can make on-site assessments at each location and will provide services for lighting and fixtures, helping technology operate efficiently, repair damaged items and more. Batteries Plus of Covington and Tucker will be another option for customers and local businesses to fulfill their essential needs.

Founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus has become the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb and smartphone/tablet repair company.

"The new Batteries Plus locations will be excellent additions to our Atlanta market," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We are excited for Patrick, Brook, and the entire Irish Plus LLC team, who continue to grow within their community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in both Covington and Tucker."

To find out more information about the new Covington location, please visit www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator/ga/covington or call them at 770-373-4910 and for more information on Tucker, please go to www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator/ga/tucker or call 678-713-2620.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

For additional information on the brand, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

