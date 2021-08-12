Batteries Plus Continues Record Growth with a New 10-Unit Deal

HARTLAND, Wis., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, is continuing with its booming growth with its most recent 10-unit signing. Having already set multiple brand records in the first half of 2021, the specialty retail brand is gearing up for an expected 75+ additional franchise signings by the end of the year.

Existing multi-unit franchisee Danny Moos, who already owns six Batteries Plus stores in the Las Vegas DMA and a recently-opened store in Prosper, Texas, has just signed on to open 10 additional units throughout Nevada and Utah.

These new stores will be located in; Las Vegas, Henderson, and Mesquite, Nev., as well as Cottonwood Heights/Sandy, Bountiful, Ogden, Spanish Form, Farmington, Tooele, and Logan, Utah. The first of these, in the Northwest Las Vegas area, is set to open by July of 2022.

The brand boasts an attractive investment model, given its multiple industries that generate $652 billion a year globally, the low labor costs associated with their average of 4-7 employees per store, and their multiple revenue streams- from retail to commercial, ecommerce and national accounts.

"We like businesses that have a multi-faceted approach where there is retail and commercial component," Moos explained. "Most impressive is that everyone at Batteries Plus we came into contact with, starting with the franchisees, all the way up to the most senior levels of the organization and meeting with people on the investor side are all very, very classy people."

Batteries Plus's proactive and supportive approach has allowed the brand to drive multi-unit growth at a rapid rate, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Batteries Plus team continues to spare franchisees of many of the obstacles brought about by recent market fluctuations, including inventory shortages. The brand's open communication, solid leadership team and resources available for franchisees is what has prompted so many to open multiple units and grow their portfolios with the brand.

In fact, of the franchise agreements signed within the past 10 months, 90 percent have been multi-unit investments. For Moos, who also owns several UPS stores, his impressive portfolio is now inked with 16 Batteries Plus stores open or in development in three states.

With over 700 store locations nationwide, Batteries Plus franchise owners are passionate about providing essential products and services for their local communities. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including battery installation and key fob programming – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – wheelchairs, mobility scooters, thermometers, etc.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

