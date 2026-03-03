Batteries Plus Named to Forbes' 2026 Best Midsize Employers List

Leading Battery and Power Solutions Franchise Ranked No. 448 on Prestigious National List Highlighting Strong Workplace Culture

HARTLAND, Wis., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2026, ranking No. 448 on the list of the top 500 midsize companies to work for nationwide. The list, published by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, celebrates employers that demonstrate exceptional workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and organizational performance.

The honor builds on Batteries Plus' previous ranking, No. 197 on Forbes' 2025 Best Employers for New Grads list, underscoring the brand's commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive environment for talent at all stages of their careers.

"Extending beyond robust operations, franchise systems rely on the strength of its people to run successfully." Post this

"Our people are what power us," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "To be named among Forbes' Best Midsize Employers is a testament to the collaborative culture and supportive environment we've built together. This recognition reflects the passion our team brings every day, not only for serving our customers and franchisees, but for creating a workplace where people feel valued, heard, and empowered to succeed."

The People Behind the Success

Batteries Plus employs a diverse workforce across its headquarters and support centers, as well as through its nationwide franchise community of more than 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The brand's emphasis on growth, professional development, and work-life balance has contributed to strong employee engagement and retention while reinforcing its reputation as a destination employer in the franchise services sector.

"Extending beyond robust operations, franchise systems rely on the strength of its people to run successfully," added Jon Sica, President of Batteries Plus. "Our inclusion on this list highlights the unique culture we've cultivated that values collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect. Whether team members are supporting our stores, serving communities, or helping franchisees thrive, this recognition belongs to them."

The Forbes Best Midsize Employers list is based on responses from tens of thousands of employees who were surveyed about their workplace experience, leadership, compensation, and opportunities for advancement. Batteries Plus' ranking demonstrates its standing among midsize employers that go beyond competitive benefits and pay to create meaningful, purpose-driven careers.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Batteries Plus