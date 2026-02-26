Batteries Plus Named Best Retail Franchise of 2025 By Global Franchise Awards

Leading Battery and Power Solutions Franchise Honored at IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas for Strong Systemwide Services in 2025

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, has been named Best Retail Franchise – 2025 as part of the Global Franchise Awards. The brand was formally recognized during the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas this week.

The Global Franchise Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across international franchising, recognizing brands that demonstrate strong performance, franchisee support, sustainable growth, and industry leadership. Winning in the retail category emphasizes Batteries Plus' continued momentum as a high-performing franchise system with a proven, essential-services business model.

"Our franchisees deliver essential products & services that keep homes, businesses, and communities powered every day." Post this

"This recognition reflects the strength of our franchise network and the consistency of our model across diverse markets," said Jon Sica, President of Batteries Plus. "Our franchisees deliver essential products and services that keep homes, businesses, and communities powered every day. Being named Best Retail Franchise is a testament to their commitment, operational excellence, and dedication to customer service."

With more than 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus has built a reputation as a recession-resistant retail concept serving both direct-to-consumer and commercial clients. The brand's multi-revenue-stream model, including batteries, lighting, device repair, key fob services, and commercial power solutions, continues to drive sustained growth and franchisee success.

"Franchise development is about more than growth; it's about attracting the right partners and giving them the tools to succeed," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. "This recognition validates the strength of our model and the demand we're seeing from entrepreneurs who want a stable, essential-services business with long-term potential. As we continue expanding, our priority remains supporting franchisees with the infrastructure, training, and strategic guidance needed to grow with confidence."

The award presentation at the IFA Annual Convention highlights Batteries Plus' ongoing leadership within the franchise industry following a strong 2025 that saw over 60 new units signed, 30 new store openings, and a presence in all 50 U.S. states. The company will continue its momentum by expanding its footprint while strengthening franchisee support systems, operational infrastructure, and commercial capabilities.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266

SOURCE Batteries Plus