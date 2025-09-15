Batteries Plus, Dallas Cowboys Launch Multi-Year Partnership to Power National Battery Recycling Awareness

Fans who recycle batteries at Batteries Plus stores in Texas , Oklahoma , and surrounding areas are entered to win game tickets, merchandise, and the Ultimate Cowboys Fan Experience

"America's Battery Stores" joins forces with "America's Team" to spotlight the importance of battery recycling and critical minerals

Activation builds on recent success with previous NFL partnerships, which doubled recycling volumes in participating markets in one year

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus is proud to announce it has signed on as the Official Battery Recycling Partner of the Dallas Cowboys. The new, multi-year partnership combines the passion of Cowboys Nation with Batteries Plus' mission to make battery recycling easier, safer, and more accessible in an overall effort to strengthen America's energy independence.

"The Dallas Cowboys are proud to welcome Batteries Plus into our family of partners."

The partnership builds on Batteries Plus' rapidly growing presence in the NFL, where the brand helped double recycling volumes across the state of Wisconsin in just one year. With the addition of the Dallas Cowboys, Batteries Plus aims to further elevate battery recycling efforts across Texas, Oklahoma, and beyond.

A Chance to Win

Starting this season, fans who recycle batteries at participating Batteries Plus locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and surrounding areas will be entered for chances to win once-in-a-lifetime Cowboys prizes, including sets of tickets to a Cowboys home game, as well as official team merchandise. All eligible entries will also be entered into the Grand Prize Sweepstakes for The Ultimate Cowboys Fan Experience, which includes:

Four tickets to a Dallas Cowboys home game

Pregame sideline passes

Roundtrip airfare

Hotel accommodations

Behind-the-scenes tour of The Star in Frisco, Home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters

"The Dallas Cowboys are proud to welcome Batteries Plus into our family of partners," said Jacob Stone, Dallas Cowboys Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnership Sales & Marketing. "We're excited to deliver special access for fans to the team they love, while helping make a meaningful impact towards better recycling outcomes across Texas and surrounding markets."

Beyond giveaways, the partnership will also feature exclusive educational content co-created by the Cowboys and Batteries Plus, using the excitement of AT&T Stadium, The Star in Frisco, and the Cowboys' iconic brand to highlight why battery recycling matters.

Educating Cowboys Nation

The Cowboys are widely known as the most valuable sports franchise in the world, with millions of fans across the country. Yet, research shows that 51% of fans have never recycled a battery, and only 23% believe it's easy enough to incorporate into their regular recycling efforts. By partnering with the Cowboys, Batteries Plus sees a powerful opportunity to change that misconception.

"Our 730 stores make the important act of recycling made simple," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Cowboys fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and if we can inspire even a fraction of that loyalty to carry over into changed recycling habits, the impact could be enormous. We're proving that fandom can fuel real change for America's energy future."

To amplify awareness, Batteries Plus will have an integrated presence across Cowboys channels, including:

Appearances from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Rowdy, the team's official mascot, at select battery recycling collection events

Educational messaging featured on the popular "Hangin' with the Boys" weekly podcast and 105.3 The Fan

Digital features on DallasCowboys.com and the official Cowboys app

Social media campaigns highlighting battery recycling education and giveaways

In-stadium signage at AT&T Stadium and The Star in Frisco

Why Battery Recycling Matters

From smartphones and laptops to e-scooters and power tools, batteries power nearly every part of daily life. Most of these rechargeable devices run on lithium-ion batteries made up of limited resources like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. When batteries are recycled, these valuable materials can be recovered and repurposed domestically, reducing reliance on global supply chains, preventing safety hazards, and strengthening America's energy future.

That mission is at the heart of Batteries Plus, which recycles more than 52 million pounds of batteries each year. By keeping thousands of tons of these materials out of landfills and in circulation, the brand helps prevent dangerous battery-related fires in waste facilities while securing critical minerals for reuse. With 730+ locations nationwide and more than three decades of recycling expertise, Batteries Plus is leading the effort to make battery recycling a simple, safe, and repeatable habit for communities everywhere.

Fans can learn more about the "Ultimate Cowboys Fan Experience," recycling drop-off locations, and official contest rules by visiting www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 730 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com/business-interest.

