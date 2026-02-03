Batteries Plus Donates More Than 1.6 Million Batteries to Toys for Tots, Marking Its Largest Holiday Contribution to Date

Franchise Owners, Customers, and National Partnerships Help Power Toys Across Communities Nationwide

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus – the nation's largest specialty battery retailer – is proud to announce the donation of 1,615,488 batteries to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, marking the brand's largest single-year holiday contribution to date and a significant increase from prior years.

Delivered before the 2025 holiday season, the donation included a mix of AA and AAA batteries, an essential component for ensuring donated toys are complete and ready to bring joy to children in need this holiday season. With this year's contribution, Batteries Plus has now donated more than two million battery cells in 2025 alone through various partnerships, reinforcing the brand's commitment to powering communities with purpose.

"These batteries help ensure toys don't just arrive, but that they come to life," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "At Batteries Plus, we believe in using our expertise and scale to make a meaningful difference. Surpassing 1.6 million batteries this holiday season is a testament to the passion of our franchisees, the generosity of our customers, and our shared belief that small essentials can have a powerful impact."

Power With Purpose

This year's Toys for Tots effort was supported through a national partnership with Energizer, allowing Batteries Plus to significantly expand its reach and impact. While the holiday campaign served as a cornerstone moment, it was part of a broader, year-round commitment to community support, from disaster preparedness initiatives to local donation drives and educational outreach.

Batteries Plus franchisees across the country also played a critical role in bringing the campaign to life at the local level, organizing deliveries and donations within their own communities.

Gainesville, FL: The local Batteries Plus location received and donated 10,400 battery cells directly to its regional Toys for Tots chapter, hosting a local drop-off and delivery to ensure immediate community impact. Notably, the Gainesville store also achieved the highest battery attachment rate in the system for the month of November, underscoring strong customer participation in the campaign.

The remaining batteries were distributed through the Toys for Tots distribution center in Cincinnati, helping to guarantee that toys nationwide were powered and ready for holiday gifting.

"A toy isn't truly complete until it's ready to be played with, and batteries make that possible," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Batteries Plus' donation of more than 1.6 million batteries ensures that toys can be enjoyed the moment they're opened. Their continued commitment to this mission helps us deliver not just toys, but unforgettable moments of joy to children and families across the country."

Why It Matters

Toys for Tots only distributes complete gifts, and many modern toys depend on batteries to power on and function properly. However, they often come with the warning of "batteries sold separately" – an added cost that some families cannot afford. Batteries Plus' continued partnership and generous donations of batteries help ensure kids and families are gifted with toys that are ready to play with as soon as they're opened.

With over 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus serves as America's go-to battery and service provider. To explore the full range of services offered to both consumers and businesses, or to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: www.batteriesplus.com.

