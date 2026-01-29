Batteries Plus Launches Reimagined Homepage, Experts Plus Learning Hub with Consumer Ease in Mind

Simplified homepage layout provides a clean, intentional foundation emphasizing the Experts in Charge messaging

Website navigation is optimized to accommodate for the majority of site traffic

New website tool features buying guides, business resources, and how-to articles

HARTLAND, Wis., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus – the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, – is debuting a refreshed website homepage, featuring an updated navigation system and Experts Plus, an online learning hub offering expert advice and answers to common battery and power-related questions. The new homepage layout is built off the brand's Experts in Charge platform with a focus on the brand's key differentiators of trust and reliability for both retail and commercial customers.

Customers can now locate products, services, and find local store support with fewer clicks and a more intuitive layout. Post this Batteries Plus is debuting a refreshed website homepage at www.batteriesplus.com, featuring an updated navigation system and Experts Plus, an online learning hub offering expert advice and answers to common battery and power-related questions. The new homepage layout is built off the brand’s Experts in Charge platform with a focus on the brand’s key differentiators of trust and reliability for both retail and commercial customers.

Mobile-First Layout

Along with the homepage refresh, re-designed for the 51% of visitors browsing the site on mobile devices, Batteries Plus has also updated the navigation with a streamlined menu. Customers can now locate products, services, and store support with fewer clicks and a more intuitive layout.

"Over half of our website traffic comes from people on their phones and other mobile devices, so it only makes sense to ensure they're able to navigate our site with ease," said Chris McGee, Vice President of Marketing for Batteries Plus. "Customers can now locate products, services, and find local store support with fewer clicks and a more intuitive layout. It feels clear, it feels organized, and it helps customers feel confident they are in the right place."

Experts in Charge – Now Online

Over the last 35+ years, Batteries Plus has earned a reputation for providing customers with unmatched expertise in stores, with on-site technicians specially trained to answer even the most complex questions in the battery and power industry. This in-person expertise, unique to Batteries Plus stores, is now available 24/7 on the Experts Plus online learning hub.

The new Experts Plus learning hub features resources including:

Buying Guides : Everything customers need to know before choosing the right vehicle battery – including cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts, boats, wheelchairs, RVs and ATVs – as well as household batteries and lighting solutions.

: Everything customers need to know before choosing the right vehicle battery – including cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts, boats, wheelchairs, RVs and ATVs – as well as household batteries and lighting solutions. How-To Articles : Breaking down common questions and tasks into step-by-step guides, from how to test, replace, and install a car battery to how to fix a light fixture.

: Breaking down common questions and tasks into step-by-step guides, from how to test, replace, and install a car battery to how to fix a light fixture. Business Resources : With local expertise backed by a nationwide inventory, Batteries Plus offers power solutions for fire and security, property management, electrical contractors, manufacturing, education, local and federal government, and religious organizations.

: With local expertise backed by a nationwide inventory, Batteries Plus offers power solutions for fire and security, property management, electrical contractors, manufacturing, education, local and federal government, and religious organizations. Promotions: Coupons, sales promotions, and mail-in rebates available at Batteries Plus stores and online.

"The expertise we provide to our customers at Batteries Plus stores is what sets us apart in the specialty battery landscape. The Experts Plus hub is an extension of that," said McGee. "By bringing the knowledge of our in-store Experts in Charge to a singular digital platform, our customers can easily have their most common questions answered and move forward in their purchase decision with confidence. The content in this hub will continue to grow, so be sure to come back and visit often as our experts share more of their knowledge!"

With over 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to expand its national footprint while supporting entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and resources needed for long-term success. To explore the full range of services offered to both consumers and businesses, or to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Batteries Plus