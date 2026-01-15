Batteries Plus Promotes Jon Sica to President in Order to Drive B2B and Franchise Momentum

Experienced Executive Elevated to Lead Next Phase of Growth, Innovation, and AI Transformation

HARTLAND, Wis., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, today announced the promotion of Jon Sica from Chief Operating Officer to President. This advancement recognizes Sica's visionary leadership across B2B sales, franchise development, operations, marketing, technology, and other key areas that have powered the company's growth and market leadership.

A Catalyst for Growth

Since joining Batteries Plus in 2019, Sica has played an instrumental role in transforming the company's trajectory. His leadership has helped position Batteries Plus at the intersection of the domestic energy value chain, tailored B2B solutions, and expert B2C services, thus proving that a small-box franchise can have a big impact on the national stage.

Under Sica's direction, Batteries Plus relaunched as "The Experts in Charge", emphasizing repair services, tailored B2B solutions, and technology-driven support. That focus has fueled robust demand and strong year-end results. The brand continues to deliver record-breaking commercial and B2B sales growth while attracting over 60 new franchise signings annually from entrepreneurs eager to join the Batteries Plus family. In his new role as President, Sica will spearhead the company's AI transformation, focusing on driving greater B2B sales productivity and four-wall profitability across its nationwide network of stores.

"Jon's strategic vision and operational excellence have been critical to our transformation," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We continue to see record-breaking results in our commercial/B2B sales growth, and we're welcoming over 60 new franchise signings annually from owners who want to join our Batteries Plus family. His ability to connect innovation with execution has made Batteries Plus a leader in both the B2B and repair sectors. Promoting Jon to President ensures we'll continue to accelerate our success and strengthen our position in the evolving energy and technology landscape."

A Champion for Franchising

Beyond his leadership at Batteries Plus, Sica is a strong advocate for the franchising industry and the domestic energy supply chain. His ongoing engagement with policymakers on Capitol Hill underscores his commitment to advancing both U.S. critical mineral priorities and the mission of the International Franchise Association (IFA). These efforts will remain central to his work as President.

"This company's success has always come from empowering experts: whether they are our franchisees, our team, or our customers," said Sica. "As we look to 2026 and beyond, our focus on AI, services, and B2B partnerships will unlock even more potential. I'm honored to lead our incredible organization through this next phase of innovation and growth."

With more than 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to expand its national footprint while supporting entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and resources needed for long-term success.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

