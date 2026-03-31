Batteries Plus Doubles Down on Experiential Strategy, Taps GoGather as Official Strategic Event Management Partner

Multi-year partnership builds on PlusCon success and powers immersive, high-impact events through 2027

HARTLAND, Wis., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, announces an expanded partnership with GoGather, naming the agency its Official Strategic Event Management Partner through 2027.

The renewed agreement builds on a successful collaboration that began in 2024, when GoGather was first brought on to elevate the brand's flagship franchise convention, PlusCon. Since then, the partnership has evolved into a comprehensive experiential strategy designed to strengthen franchisee engagement, celebrate top performers, and create memorable, high-impact brand moments.

"Over the past few years, GoGather has demonstrated an exceptional ability to translate our brand vision into meaningful, high-quality experiences for our franchise network," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer at Batteries Plus. "As we continue to invest in our people and our culture, this partnership plays a critical role in how we foster connection and inspire performance across the system."

Elevating the Franchise Experience Through Strategic Events

In 2024, GoGather partnered with Batteries Plus to reimagine PlusCon, introducing a more dynamic, hybrid event format that blended business insights with immersive, community-driven experiences. By taking the time to understand the nuances of the franchise system, including tiered performance levels and diverse attendee needs, the agency delivered a significantly elevated event that strengthened engagement across the network in 2025.

Building on that momentum, GoGather is leading the planning and execution of the upcoming Sales Achievement Award Trip, taking place April 21–25, 2026, at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando. The incentive experience is designed to reward top-performing franchisees with a premium, thoughtfully curated program that blends recognition, relaxation and inspiration.

Highlights of the upcoming 2026 Sales Achievement event include:

A luxury, high-touch guest experience tailored to top-tier performers

Curated programming that balances celebration with professional development, including panels and speaker sessions

An awards dinner recognizing standout achievements across the network

Exclusive brand ambassador experiences, including a golf outing and networking opportunities with corporate leadership at a celebration at EPCOT

"This isn't just an incentive trip, it's about creating moments that truly resonate," said Shannon Fouts, Project Manager at GoGather. "From the moment attendees arrive, every detail is designed to reflect the level of excellence they've achieved, while also inspiring them to reach even greater success in the year ahead."

Doubling Down on Experiential and Gamification

As part of the expanded partnership, Batteries Plus is continuing to invest in experiential strategies that drive engagement and performance across its franchise system. This includes exploring gamification elements within events and incentive programs to further motivate participation and create a sense of friendly competition among franchisees.

The approach is rooted in a broader goal: building a stronger, more connected franchise community while creating "FOMO-worthy" experiences that encourage ongoing participation in brand initiatives.

With GoGather now signed on as the official partner through 2027, planning is already underway for future events, including the next evolution of PlusCon. The team is actively sourcing locations and developing new concepts that will build on past successes while introducing fresh, elevated elements to keep the experience dynamic and impactful.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT GOGATHER

GoGather is a boutique corporate events management company that specializes in high-end corporate conferences, incentive trips, roadshows, strategic meetings, and more unique experiences. For more information about GoGather's corporate event management solutions, please contact the company at [email protected] or visit GoGather.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Batteries Plus