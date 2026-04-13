Batteries Plus Powers into 2026 with Strong Q1 Franchise Growth and National Recognition

14 Units Sold, Seven New Franchise Owners Across Six States Fuel Strong Start to 2026

HARTLAND, Wis., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, is charging into 2026 with strong first-quarter franchise development, industry recognition, and brand momentum across multiple fronts.

In Q1 alone, Batteries Plus sold 14 new units to seven new franchise owners, expanding its footprint across Texas, Florida, Minnesota, California, Georgia, and Illinois, a signal of continued confidence in the brand's scalable model and essential service offerings.

"This momentum goes beyond development numbers," said Victor Daher, VP of Franchise Development at Batteries Plus. "We've built a business that meets everyday needs, adapts with changing consumer demand, and gives franchisees the support they need to grow with confidence."

A Quarter Fueled by Recognition and Brand Momentum

The strong start to the year follows a series of high-profile accolades and brand milestones that reinforce Batteries Plus' position as a leader in retail and franchising:

Named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 , one of the industry's most competitive and comprehensive rankings

, one of the industry's most competitive and comprehensive rankings Named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Hall of Fame for the 3 rd year in a row since the list was introduced in 2023

for the 3 year in a row since the list was introduced in 2023 Honored as a Top Retailer by Global Franchise Magazine

Recognized as one of the SOCi100 Most Visible Local Enterprise Brands of 2026 , highlighting digital presence and local market strength

, highlighting digital presence and local market strength Included on Forbes' 2026 Best Midsize Employers List, underscoring company culture and employee satisfaction

"These awards and recognitions aren't just trophies on a shelf, they reflect the strength and visibility of our brand in communities across the country," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer at Batteries Plus. "That kind of credibility drives interest from those who want to be part of a proven model, and it reinforces why Batteries Plus continues to attract owners ready to grow and succeed."

Leadership and Purpose Driving the Next Chapter

The company also recently announced the promotion of Jon Sica from COO to President, a move that reflects Batteries Plus' focus on strategic growth with a strong leadership team set to continue the brand's rapid expansion across the nation and beyond.

The brand also unveiled its new "Battery Pack" campaign, a creative ad campaign designed to spotlight the expertise, personality, and problem-solving mindset of in-store teams further differentiating the customer experience in a competitive retail landscape.

With more than 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to expand its footprint as a recession-resistant, essential retail concept. The brand's diversified business model spanning batteries, lighting, device repair, and commercial power solutions, positions it as an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking stability and long-term growth.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Paige Stark, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Batteries Plus