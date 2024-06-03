Batteries Plus Empowers Consumers to Get Ready for Severe Weather & Natural Disasters with Inaugural Emergency Preparedness Campaign

Nation's Leading Specialty Battery Retailer Commits to Powering Americans Through Any Natural Emergency

Batteries Plus urges consumers to take the Pledge to be prepared to protect their families in case of emergencies.

As the nation's "Storm Prep Headquarters," Batteries Plus offers expert tips and advice on the necessary steps to take and essential tools to have to help keep families powered during a natural emergency.

Those who take the Pledge are entered for a chance to win a 300W X2Power Portable Power Station.

HARTLAND, Wis., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Batteries Plus' commitment to helping keep consumers safe in the event of any emergency, the nation's largest specialty battery brand – and America's Storm Prep Headquarters – is launching a new initiative, urging consumers to Pledge, Prepare, and Power Up. Those taking the Pledge vow to prioritize emergency preparedness and take proactive steps to keep their families safe, such as creating and practicing an emergency plan. They're also entered for a chance to win a 300W X2Power Portable Power Station, allowing them to add another element of preparedness with a backup energy source capable of keeping their devices powered in case of an outage.

By visiting Batteries Plus' Emergency Preparedness page, consumers can take the Pledge, download a checklist of items and tasks to be prepared, and purchase items to stock their own emergency preparedness kit. By selecting the emergency that they are most likely to experience in their community, consumers can run through a preplanned checklist of recommended gear and equipment to include in their own emergency prep kit, and add those items directly to their cart. Batteries Plus is determined to make preparedness easy so that families can be ready for any type of situation, including:

Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Tornadoes and Thunderstorms

Flooding

Wildfires and Droughts

Extreme Temperatures

Winter Storms

The launch of Batteries Plus' emergency preparedness campaign is aptly timed with the start of Atlantic hurricane season, which is projected to be particularly active this year. It also comes amidst the most active tornado season since 2017 , with more than 850 tornadoes reported since January.

"We've seen firsthand the devastating impact of people not being properly prepared for an emergency," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Batteries Plus. "You always think it's not going to happen to you, until it does. We want to bring awareness, education, and tools to empower consumers to be prepared. We view ourselves as America's Storm Prep Headquarters, and our Pledge is another way we are trying to support families in our communicates and help them stay safe in an emergency."

After taking the Pledge, consumers are entered for a chance to win an X2Power Portable Power Station. The 300-watt lithium power station power station can keep lamps powered on and keep cell phones and laptops charged in case of an outage. Batteries Plus will award a 300W X2Power Portable Power Station in September and another at the end of the year.

For more information on Batteries Plus' products and services and to find the nearest Batteries Plus retail store near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is a specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers, no matter their power needs. With over 700 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting consumer's power needs but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

