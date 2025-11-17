Batteries Plus Expands Partnership with Toys for Tots to Donate Over One Million Batteries to Families in Need

For each 24-pack of Energizer MAX AA/AAA batteries sold, Batteries Plus will donate a pack to Toys for Tots

The sixth annual partnership now also includes support for Toys for Tots' disaster relief efforts

Donated batteries will help complete gifts, powering toys for kids during the holidays and beyond

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus is proud to renew and expand its six-year partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for TotsProgram, providing batteries to power toys donated to families in need. This year, Batteries Plus has extended the collaboration beyond the holiday season to additionally support Toys for Tots' disaster relief efforts. Across both activations, Batteries Plus aims to collect more than one million batteries to accompany toys donated to Toys for Tots.

"Powering holiday joy is a tradition we're proud to continue, turning everyday purchases into immediate relief." Post this Here's how your purchase powers a donation: when customers buy a 24-pack of Energizer MAX AA/AAA batteries at Batteries Plus, another pack is automatically donated to Toys for Tots. These batteries ensure holiday toys work right out of the box for kids and families across the country.

How to Donate

This year's holiday campaign comes with the return of the "Buy One, Give One" promotion: for every 24-pack of Energizer MAX® AA and AAA batteries sold at Batteries Plus stores through November 30, Batteries Plus will donate an additional 24-pack to Toys for Tots on the customer's behalf. To further inspire generosity, Batteries Plus is offering $5 offEnergizer MAX® AA/AAA 24-packs through the end of the year. Donations are directed to local Toys for Tots chapters, helping ensure battery-operated toys can be enjoyed on day one.

"Powering holiday joy is a tradition we're proud to continue, turning everyday purchases into immediate relief," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Toys for Tots makes sure kids receive gifts that spark wonder and hope when they need it most. Thanks to our stores and the generosity of our valued customers, we're able to help make sure those gifts are complete."

In addition to the battery donation program, participating Batteries Plus stores will also host Toys for Tots drop-off bins throughout the holiday season. Customers can drop off new toys, games, or books for children in need. Donations should be in their original packaging and not gift-wrapped. Customers can find their nearest Batteries Plus store at www.batteriesplus.com.

An Expanded Partnership

Outside the holiday season, Toys for Tots is committed to providing toys, books, and games to children and communities throughout the year, especially when natural disasters and other emergencies turn lives upside down. That's why, this year, Batteries Plus expanded its partnership to include dedicated disaster relief and recovery through its Power with Purpose charitable initiative. In August, Batteries Plus provided 18,000 packs of batteries to bolster Toys for Tots' relief distributions, helping families impacted by disasters including:

Los Angeles wildfires (2025)

Maui, HI wildfires (2024)

Hurricane Helene in Henderson County, NC (2024)

Hurricane Idalia in Northern Florida (2023)

The East Palestine, OH train derailment (2023)

Tornado outbreaks across the Midwest and South Central U.S. (2022)

"Our mission doesn't end December 26; we distribute gifts to families in need all year round," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "In disaster-impacted communities, a toy or book can help restore a bit of normalcy for a child. We're grateful to Batteries Plus for stepping up to make sure our gifts are ready to play with during the holidays and throughout the year."

Why It Matters

Toys for Tots only distributes complete gifts, and many modern toys depend on batteries to power on and function properly. However, they often come with the warning of "batteries sold separately" – an added cost that some families cannot afford. Batteries Plus' continued partnership and generous donations of batteries help ensure kids and families are gifted with toys that are ready to play with as soon as they're opened.

With over 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus serves as America's go-to battery and service provider. To explore the full range of services offered to both consumers and businesses, or to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: www.batteriesplus.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com/business-interest.

ABOUT MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS:

Toys for Tots, a 78-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 314 million less fortunate children. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

