Batteries Plus Expands into Boston with New 4-Unit Franchise Deal

Boston-Area Healthcare, Biotech Industries Propel Local Entrepreneurs to Open First Store by Spring 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, announced today the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement for the development of four stores in greater Boston area. Widely known for its robust healthcare and life sciences industries, Boston is a global leader in medical research and biotechnologies, making it an ideal location for the specialty retailer as the brand offers a robust array of products and services to power America's healthcare industry. The city's thriving business ecosystem, coupled with its concentration of hospitals, research institutions, and healthcare facilities, creates a strong demand for reliable power solutions. Batteries Plus is uniquely positioned to support the region's critical industries with its expertise in batteries and light bulbs, ensuring businesses remain operational without interruption.

"This deal marks an exciting milestone for Batteries Plus as it will bring our trusted products and services to a major hub known for its prestigious hospitals, research institutions and universities," said Victor Daher, Vice President of Global Franchise Development at Batteries Plus. "Expanding into the Northeast, and specifically into the greater Boston area, reflects our commitment to providing essential products and services where they are needed most. We look forward to helping local consumers and businesses with their battery, lighting, and repair needs."

The new locations will be owned and operated by Power Fortune Inc., a visionary group of local entrepreneurs on a mission to empower the Boston community through energy innovation. With expertise spanning multiple industries, the company is dedicated to meeting the essential power needs of sectors as varied as healthcare, biotech, education, and commercial enterprises. The vision goes beyond providing batteries; it is about creating an ecosystem where Boston thrives through accessible power solutions that meet the demands of a high-energy, tech-forward city.

The first store is expected to open in the Boston area in the spring of 2025, with additional locations planned for Dedham, Quincy/Braintree, and Brockton. Each location will focus on serving local customers with the products and services they need to power their day-to-day lives and important work, bringing dependable energy solutions and exceptional service to the heart of the community.

"We currently have five locations across Massachusetts, so opening four new stores in the Boston area is a significant development for us," added Brandon Mangual, Vice President of Franchise Development. "This expansion into such a dynamic and economically vibrant region will allow us to reach a larger customer base and strengthen our presence in the state."



Batteries Plus has become a global leader in supplying the battery needs of its customers for cars, boats, phones, key fobs and more. With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement . Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame. To learn more about Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City.

