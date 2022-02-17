Batteries Plus Expands Presence in Northern Ohio to Include the Akron Market

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading franchise brand for batteries, light bulbs, key fobs and related repairs, has announced plans to plant even more roots in the Midwest. The newest storefront is set to open this fall in Canton, Ohio. The store is the first location to open in the Canton area, just 60 miles south of Cleveland, joining a network of over 700 nationwide locations, all working in tandem to give customers and communities readily available access to the products and services they need to keep their lives running.

The new store will be owned by Rushil Patel, an Ohio native and lifelong entrepreneur. Growing up in a family that owned several hospitality and retail businesses, Patel knew entrepreneurship was the route for him. So, upon graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Business Finance, he took time to work with and learn from several family businesses spanning the Midwest to prepare himself for his own endeavors.

Patel's passion to provide services and products the community needs is why he chose to become a franchisee with Batteries Plus. Being an experienced businessman, Patel was well-aware of the challenges that come with the retail industry, and Batteries Plus proved its readiness for the current supply chain issues. The franchise's strategic method of ordering supply allows franchisees to feel confident in their store's stock. Batteries Plus plans ahead for several quarters to assure customers have the necessary materials to power their lives.

"When making business decisions, I always go with my gut. That's how I knew Batteries Plus was the best option for me in becoming a franchisee. The support I've received from the Batteries Plus team in getting my location off the ground has been tremendous on all levels," says Patel. "It's one of the most organized, well-run companies I've ever come across. My only concern with opening the store was around supply chain issues stemming from COVID-19, which the brand was able to qualm by proving its preparedness to work through the crisis with expert buying power and surplus warehouse inventory."

Patel sees a lot of potential in the Canton-area market, and is fully prepared and willing to open additional Batteries Plus stores at an aggressive rate, pending the success of this first franchise location. Allowing customers in surrounding areas to rest assured that a Batteries Plus may be coming to their town in the very near future. With the proven success of Batteries Plus franchisors, Patel is confident he can serve the community as a Batteries Plus franchisee.

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on franchise opportunities or to tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, is a leading omni-channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

