Batteries Plus Explores Generative Artificial Intelligence Possibilities with Creation of New Center of Excellence

HARTLAND, Wis., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to adapting to the ever-changing technology landscape, Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, has developed a group to explore the possibilities of utilizing the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms in its business model. The brand's Center of Excellence is tasked with researching the various uses for AI technology to provide enhanced support for franchise owners, stores and associates, with a goal of offering a better overall customer experience.

"As a growing company, we're constantly looking for ways we can expand upon what we do, increasing automation and profitability to our stores and franchise owners," said Jon Sica, Chief Business Officer at Batteries Plus. "Much like the early years of social media when companies incorporated those systems into their marketing strategy to gain huge reach at a relatively low cost, we're now in an advantageous period where we want to make sure we're uncovering all the benefits AI can provide to Batteries Plus."

As AI technologies now quickly evolve and grow in popularity following the revolutionary launch of chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022, businesses across all industries are currently looking into ways in which AI can benefit their own models. Some of the potential use cases of Generative AI that Batteries Plus' Center of Excellence focuses on is increasing productivity, improving efficiencies, as well as enhanced customer experience, training and support.

"ChatGPT took everyone by storm as curious minds turned to the tool to learn how Generative AI could be used in their daily lives," said Kranthi Malreddy, Chief Information Officer at Batteries Plus. "We haven't seen this much revolution and rapid adoption of a technology in a long time. This AI Center of Excellence is going to be crucial for Batteries Plus to remain ahead of the curve by evaluating and utilizing the new developments in this space to help our business and provide a better experience for our customers."

The creation of an AI Center of Excellence provides Batteries Plus with the opportunity to move quickly beyond experimentation of these new technologies. The team is now reimagining existing support tools by creating new conversational chatbots on knowledge bases, developing tools for content creation and AI powered developer tools. Batteries Plus stresses that while these new technologies can prove to be very useful, the Center of Excellence also establishes important guidelines and policies while promoting best practices.

Batteries Plus currently has more than 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide. To learn more about Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service.

