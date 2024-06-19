Batteries Plus Finalizes 6-Unit Franchise Agreement Throughout Louisiana

Local Friends and Business Partners Will Open First Store in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, recently welcomed its latest signed agreement for the development of six new units throughout the state of Louisiana. This deal will expand the brand's footprint and further establish Batteries Plus's expertise throughout the state.

Friends and business partners, Duane Carmouche, Mitch Matthews and Mohamad Zeidan, will own and operate the six stores across the state. Carmouche, who is Alexandria born and raised, is continuing his entrepreneurial journey with Batteries Plus after spending the last 20 years as a Jani King franchisee. Prior to his investment as a franchisee, he spent 16 years in law enforcement as a police officer and federal corrections officer.

"We are excited to join the Batteries Plus family," said Carmouche. "There is nothing like this in the area currently, and we are ready to make Batteries Plus a staple within the community. This came at the right time, and our combined business experience will put us in a position to continue the growth of the brand throughout the state."

Matthews began his career at 17 in the oil fields before become a car salesman in 2016. He worked his way up to become general manager. Additionally, Matthews has been an entrepreneur in his own right through opening an insurance agency, car lot and Stor-More Portable Buildings.

"When my daughter needed a car battery in 2023, I sent her to the local Batteries Plus in Carencro and was impressed with their service and product selection," added Matthews. "Our expertise, combined with our plethora of products and services, will put us in a position to power our customer's lives to meet every need."

Since moving to the Alexandria community in 2002, Zeidan has owned and operated two used car dealerships.

"I am thrilled to be a part of helping to grow the Alexandria community, the place I've called home for the last two decades," added Zeidan.

Of the six locations, the trio is anticipating the first to open in Alexandria by the end of 2024. The remainder would come over the course of the next couple years once the first one is off the ground. Those additional locations will be spread throughout the state of Louisiana.

"We're thrilled to have Duane, Mitch and Mohamad join our franchise system and to grow the Batteries Plus brand in Louisiana," added Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer. "We already have 10 locations throughout the state and our continued expansion in the Louisiana market is in the safe and capable hands of franchise and business veterans."

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement . Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame. To learn more about Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Seth Goodman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 224.723.9645

SOURCE Batteries Plus