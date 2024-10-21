Batteries Plus Franchise Powers Pensacola Hospitals, Schools, and More

Local Business Owner Spearheads Strategic B2B Initiatives, Energizes Florida Panhandle Communities

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus franchisee Matt Hartford is making waves in his community through his strategic B2B partnerships, demonstrating the power of collaboration and community engagement. Within six months of acquiring his location, Hartford has fostered impact in the Florida panhandle by providing necessary power devices to some of the community's most critical institutions.

Of the partnerships Hartford has cultivated, one of the most notable entails the complete overhaul of the battery systems in the West Florida Hospital system. Hartford has overseen the maintenance and installation of generator batteries within hospitals, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and easing the mind of the hospital system's maintenance directors.

Hartford has also secured a partnership with the Escambia County Public School Board to provide over 15,000 batteries for electronic locks for school classrooms. This project was completed over the summer and because of Hartford's dedication to the community, Batteries Plus is helping to make schools more secure throughout Pensacola and its surrounding areas this fall.

"We operate on doing the right thing in the community. Our philosophy is built entirely upon that," said Hartford. "The institutions in these communities were grossly underserved and in our first six months here, we felt that we were in a place to immediately step in and do good. We want to continue to serve and power the community around us in any way we can."

Hartford and his wife, Lisa, are both veterans of the Navy and Air Force, respectively. After decades serving the country in a different way, Hartford can continue his service through his business at Batteries Plus. In building the relationships with area hospitals and schools in just his first six months, Hartford is already building even deeper roots in the community. The franchise owner is actively working with local VFW chapters for general advocacy of business ownership, as well as lighting and power partnerships.

Beyond that, Hartford and his wife have started working with the Ocean Strike Team, providing batteries for the boats and electronic equipment that help measure the migratory patterns of sharks and detect invasive species within the offshore reef. With plans to further engage with the veteran community and support environmental conservation efforts, Hartford's vision for Batteries Plus transcends mere business objectives, embodying a holistic approach to community empowerment.

"What powers our community is more than just batteries; it's the unwavering dedication to making a difference," continued Hartford. "We're not just servicing contracts; we're empowering institutions to fulfill their missions effectively. From the ocean to schools, our hope is to make sure our community can run reliably and I'm happy to be a part of it."

