Batteries Plus is Named a Leader in Franchise Innovation at 2024 FCXC Conference

Leading Battery Retailer Recognized for its Role in Advancing Industry Adoption of AI Technologies

HARTLAND, Wis., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, departed this year's Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) with an esteemed industry honor in tow – the Franchise Innovation Award for Leadership in Technology. Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus, took the stage in Atlanta this past week to accept the award for the brand's investment in and utilization of AI as a means to transform the franchise, and the industry, for the better.

At the core of their tech innovation sits the AI Center of Excellence, which serves as the hub for exploring and implementing AI solutions within Batteries Plus. This center is dedicated to researching and developing AI applications that can streamline operations, boost productivity, create a richer customer experience, and enhance franchisee profitability.

By adopting technologies like conversational chatbots for tech support, Batteries Plus is actively integrating AI to benefit both the operational side of the business and the end consumer. Furthermore, AI plays a pivotal role in franchise development, employing advanced analytics to match potential franchisees with the brand's ideal buyer personas, and optimizing marketing strategies to attract high-caliber candidates looking to diversify their investment portfolio with a proven franchise concept.

"As much as our embrace of new AI technologies has been about streamlining operational efficiencies, it's also been an effort to promote new strategies that support the advancement of the franchise development landscape," Williams shared. "To receive this honor, a significant nod towards the success of that effort, is both a humbling privilege and a step forward in our drive to inspire a more technologically apt franchise space."

The various categories for the innovation awards are meant to recognize the franchise brands that are creating and implementing the most original and successful business innovations in the U.S.; franchise organizations that demonstrate forward-thinking, intelligent execution of new approaches to building market share and engaging employees and customers for brand growth.

With over 800 store locations in development and operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services including powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

