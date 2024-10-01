Batteries Plus Launches $35 Off Incentive for Recycling iPhone Batteries

Nation's Leading Specialty Battery Retailer Encourages Cost-Conscious Consumers to Recycle Old Batteries Instead of Splurging on a New Phone

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading specialty battery retailer, is excited to announce a cost-effective and environmentally responsible incentive aimed at helping consumers save money while prolonging the life of their iPhones. Starting today, customers who recycle their old iPhone battery at any Batteries Plus store will receive $35 off the purchase of a replacement iPhone battery.

A Budget-Friendly Solution

This incentive comes amidst excitement surrounding Apple's latest iPhone release, offering an alternative for those tempted to upgrade their phone solely due to a fading battery. Rising costs and inflation are significantly impacting purchasing decisions, particularly when it comes to spending money on new technology. In fact, 63% of Americans say they won't buy a new phone this year due to inflation, according to a recent WalletHub survey. The recycling incentive offers a budget-friendly solution to extend the life of existing devices. While the iPhone 16 Pro costs around $1,000, a new phone battery costs as low as $24.99 after the Batteries Plus discount.

This incentive comes amidst excitement surrounding Apple's latest iPhone release, offering an alternative for those tempted to upgrade their phone solely due to a fading battery. Rising costs and inflation are significantly impacting purchasing decisions, particularly when it comes to spending money on new technology. In fact, 63% of Americans say they won't buy a new phone this year due to inflation, according to a recent WalletHub survey. The recycling incentive offers a budget-friendly solution to extend the life of existing devices. While the iPhone 16 Pro costs around $1,000, a new phone battery costs as low as $24.99 after the Batteries Plus discount.

"We all know the frustration when our phone battery starts to lose its strength and we find our phones constantly sitting on a charger throughout the day," said Jon Sica, Chief Operating Officer for Batteries Plus. "But a brand-new phone doesn't need to be the answer. Simply replacing the battery can keep a cell phone running at its full potential, while also saving our customers hundreds of dollars."

Reducing E-Waste Through Recycling

Not only is replacing a phone battery cost-effective, but recycling the spent battery is a crucial step toward reducing electronic waste. By taking advantage of this offer, consumers are contributing to a greener planet while ensuring their devices perform at their best. This incentive furthers Batteries Plus's commitment to making battery recycling accessible and mainstream. Earlier this year, Batteries Plus launched a battery recycling initiative in collaboration with the Green Bay Packers, and backed by a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

When to Get a New Battery

Apple recommends replacing the phone's battery once it holds less than 80% of its original capacity. Other signs that it's time to consider a battery replacement include:

Charging multiple times per day

Overheating during charging

Slow performance

Unexpected shutdowns

Swollen battery

Error messages related to battery health

A new battery can be the key to extending a phone's life by about two years, while also allowing the phone to last longer on a single charge. A battery replacement can be done in as little as 30 minutes for most iPhones, depending on the device. Apple even designed the newest iPhone model to simplify the battery removal and replacement process.

There are more than 700 Batteries Plus stores in operation nationwide, with experts at each store prepared to assist in battery, lighting, and phone repair needs. For more information on Batteries Plus and to find the nearest Batteries Plus retail store near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com. Batteries Plus annually recycles 50 million pounds of batteries, including more than 1 million pounds of lithium-based batteries. For a comprehensive list of all batteries that can be recycled, including household, rechargeable, and lithium-based batteries, please visit www.batteriesplus.com/recycling.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is a leading specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers and businesses, no matter their power needs. With over 700 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting power needs, but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit www.batteriesplus.com. For more information on Batteries Plus' services for all B2B power needs, visit www.batteriesplusbusiness.com. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

