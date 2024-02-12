Batteries Plus Launches Second Annual National Battery Day Contest

Nation's Battery Expert Offers Consumers & Teachers Chance to Win Year's Supply of Batteries

HARTLAND, Wis., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Battery Day on February 18th, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest specialty battery brand committed to powering people's lives, announced today it will once again award three lucky winners, plus a teacher of their choice, the prize of a year's worth of free batteries. The second annual National Battery Day contest, which runs February 15 – 29, gives consumers the opportunity to receive a 12-month supply of free AA and AAA batteries while also selecting and rewarding a local teacher in their community with the same prize for their classroom. As National Battery Day falls on February 18, this initiative serves as a timely reminder of the indispensable role batteries play in powering our daily lives.

Throughout the contest, Batteries Plus will collect submissions and three winners will be selected in a random drawing on March 1. These lucky recipients will then have the opportunity to select a local teacher to receive a donation of one year's worth of batteries as well. Because teachers play such an intricate role in communities across the country, Batteries Plus wants to contribute to powering their classroom's essential tools. Winners will have the chance to nominate teachers until March 19. Interested participants can visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/contests/national-battery-day to enter for a chance to win through the online form.

"At Batteries Plus, we understand the pivotal role batteries play in our everyday lives," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Batteries Plus. "This contest not only allows winners to enjoy uninterrupted power, but gives back to the educators who power our children's lives. It is our way of expressing a small bit of gratitude to our loyal customers and supporting the educators who inspire and shape the young minds of the future."

In preparation for spring, Batteries Plus invites consumers to celebrate National Battery Day by reviving their vehicles and other equipment that have been cooped up all winter long. Whether you are getting ready to launch the boat into the water, pack up the RV, or rev up the lawn mower or golf cart, with over 700 locations nationwide, Batteries Plus provides quick and convenient services ensuring that your vehicles and other devices are running smoothly all year long.

Batteries Plus helps consumers keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. Batteries Plus also offers a range of products, such as: automotive batteries (ATV, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.

For more information on Batteries Plus' products and services, please visit https://www.batteriesplus.com. More information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found here.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext.267

SOURCE Batteries Plus