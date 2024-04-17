Batteries Plus Launches X2Power Portable Power Stations, Furthering Commitment to Providing Power Solutions On Demand

Nation's Leading Specialty Battery Retailer Debuts Portable Power Stations to Keep the Power On at Home and on the Go

X2Power Portable Power Stations sold at Batteries Plus stores and online offer power solutions for everyday life, from a backyard movie night or a road trip, to an emergency outage at home.

Batteries Plus associates at stores nationwide are expertly trained on the new X2Power Portable Power Stations, offering the necessary insight and knowledge for customers to feel confident in their purchase.

Batteries Plus debuts easy-to-use online Power Station Calculator to help customers best identify the appropriate X2Power Portable Power Station to fit their needs.

X2Power Portable Power Stations can be charged using wall outlets, car chargers, or solar panels, rather than relying on gas and oil to keep the power on when you are on the go.

HARTLAND, Wis., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest specialty battery brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new X2Power Portable Power Stations. The X2Power Portable Power Stations provide power solutions no matter the need – from powering on outdoor activities, to keeping vital appliances running during a power outage. X2Power Portable Power Stations are available for purchase at Batteries Plus stores nationwide, where buyers can seek expert advice on how to select, set up, and use their new power station. The portable power station is also available online at batteriesplus.com/brand-shops/x2power/power-stations, where consumers can use a proprietary self-guided calculator to determine which X2Power Portable Power Station is the best fit for their life.

"From the outdoor enthusiasts, to those in outage-prone communities, we recognize everyone's need for reliable power on demand is unique," said Shawn Budiac, Vice President, Divisional Merchandising Manager Batteries Plus. "That's why we're proud to offer the X2Power Portable Power Stations to provide power where our customers need it most, with options perfectly tailored to each individual's needs."

Power On Demand

The X2Power Portable Power Stations are available in three sizes, allowing customers to choose the power that best suits their lifestyle:

X2-300 : At 300-Watts, the smallest of the portable power stations offers a lightweight (9.5 lbs.) portable power solution ideal for keeping small devices – such as phones, laptops, and fans – powered while on the go.

: At 300-Watts, the smallest of the portable power stations offers a lightweight (9.5 lbs.) portable power solution ideal for keeping small devices – such as phones, laptops, and fans – powered while on the go. X2-600 : The 600-Watt portable power station is optimal to providing power for the outdoor adventurist, with enough voltage to provide essential power for appliances and to power your backyard movie night.

: The 600-Watt portable power station is optimal to providing power for the outdoor adventurist, with enough voltage to provide essential power for appliances and to power your backyard movie night. X2-1500: With an impressive 1500 Watts, the largest of the portable power stations offers heavy-duty power solutions, allowing customers to power through the worst outages, providing power for the heaviest needs.

Providing Expert Advice for an Informed Purchase

In addition to the launch of this game-changing new product to power everyday lives, Batteries Plus store associates offer expert advice for customers who may not know which portable power station is best for their needs. Buyers at Batteries Plus stores across the country will receive all the information they need for how to set up and use their new portable power station to its fullest extent.

Batteries Plus' expertise on the X2Power products also carries over to the website, where interested online shoppers can explore their options through a Power Station Calculator. Through this service, customers can input information such as the number of times they charge a device or use a household appliance. The specially-developed calculator then computes that data to inform the buyer of which X2Power Portable Power Station will best support their needs.

"These power stations are the product that everyone has a need for, but they don't know which one or how to make the right choice to fit their needs.," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of Batteries Plus. "We hold ourselves to a high standard of consistently providing expert advice on the power solutions we offer in our stores and online. The addition of this innovative calculator takes that commitment a step further, allowing both our store associates and customers alike to feel confident they have the right product to power their lives."

Utilizing Renewable Energy

X2Power Portable Power Stations can be charged using traditional wall chargers prior to use, through a 12V car charger, or through solar panels – which can be purchased separately – truly allowing users to keep the power on in any condition. This feature offers a sustainable solution to power, eliminating the need to purchase expensive gas – and its exhaust – as well as the tedious upkeep of a traditional gas-powered generator.

In addition to the X2Power Portable Power Stations, the 700+ Batteries Plus stores across the country offer an abundance of products and services, including automotive batteries (ATV, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, and alkaline batteries, allowing homeowners to both be prepared in the event of an emergency, or get ready for their next outdoor adventure.

For more information on Batteries Plus' products and services and to find the nearest Batteries Plus retail store near you, please visit www.batteriesplus.com.

