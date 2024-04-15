Batteries Plus Reflects on Multi-Unit Franchising Conference with Record Attendance & Insightful Panel Discussion

Multi-Unit Franchisee Tony Lutfi's Panel Participation Leads to Record Booth Attendance for Popular Specialty Battery Franchise

HARTLAND, Wis., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, recently showcased its continued success and industry insights at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) held in Las Vegas, Nevada last month. This year's event marked the highest attendance on-record for Batteries Plus, demonstrating its growing influence and appeal in the franchise space.

For four consecutive years, Batteries Plus has been a fixture at MUFC, consistently drawing the attention of both first-time and veteran franchise prospects with its innovative approach and robust business model. This year, the brand experienced its most significant booth participation to date, thanks in part to the speaking opportunity presented to Tony Lutfi, Batteries Plus's esteemed Phoenix multi-unit franchisee. Lutfi was featured as a panelist in the general session to discuss the topic of enterprise growth – specifically, how to identify the next big brand or category.

"The Multi-Unit Franchising Convention continually reaffirms its invaluable role as a cornerstone platform for our team to connect with esteemed industry leaders and ambitious entrepreneurs," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer at Batteries Plus. "This year's record attendance is not only a key example of this, but also serves as a resounding testament to the robustness and allure of the franchising opportunity we offer at Batteries Plus."

During the panel discussion centered around identifying the next big brand amidst global uncertainties, Lutfi emphasized the importance of diversification and prudent investment strategies. His insight helped to shed light on a prevalent trend in the franchising landscape: the migration of franchisees from the food industry to other sectors. With a majority stemming from hospitality backgrounds, franchisees are recognizing the need-based nature of brands like Batteries Plus because unlike the food industry, which faces challenges of inflation and limited growth opportunities, Batteries Plus offers a stable and diversified platform for entrepreneurs.

"Tony's insights during the panel discussion highlighted the strategic advantages inherent in partnering with Batteries Plus," said Victor Daher, Vice President of Franchise Development at Batteries Plus. "Our unwavering commitment to our franchisees lies in ensuring they are equipped with the essential resources and expert guidance necessary for enduring success."

With over 800 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services including powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

