Batteries Plus Takes Charge in B2B Energy Expertise, Launches "Power On" Campaign

HARTLAND, Wis., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the world's leading specialty battery franchise, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever national B2B campaign, titled "Power On." Developed in partnership with independent creative and branding agency Six+One , this initiative signifies Batteries Plus's dedication to empowering businesses nationwide with comprehensive energy solutions tailored to their unique needs.

The essence of the "Power On" campaign revolves around the pivotal concept that downtime is detrimental for businesses. A loss of power not only disrupts everyday operations but can also result in financial losses, client dissatisfaction, and missed opportunities. For businesses everywhere "Off is not just bad. Off is simply not an option." Batteries Plus, leveraging its expansive national footprint and local presence, stands ready to keep businesses "powered on" with its diverse array of power, lighting, and repair solutions customized for each business's unique power requirements.

"We're thrilled to introduce our 'Power On' campaign to business and industrial audiences across the country," said Derek Detenber, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Batteries Plus. "In collaboration with Six+One, we aim to empower businesses of all sizes, from small mom-and-pop stores to entire municipalities, by emphasizing the importance of reliable power solutions. Our goal is to ensure that no business suffers from downtime due to power issues."

This is the first time in Batteries Plus's nearly 40-year history that the brand has invested in a large-scale marketing campaign focusing on its B2B expertise. Partnering with Six+One, renowned for its creativity and social impact-driven advertising strategies, Batteries Plus is taking charge in businesses nationwide providing indispensable products, services, and expertise to ensure businesses are kept "on" at all times. Drawing from its track record of impactful campaigns for companies like Body Armor, Charles Schwab, and Verizon, Six+One emerged as the ideal agency for the "Power On" campaign, given its proven commitment to both creative excellence and fostering positive change in communities around the country.

"At Six+One we specialize in reinventing brands and redefining categories," said Eric Rojas, Founder and Chief Creative Officer for Six+One. "With the 'Power On' idea, we have created the perfect way to do both and engage a critical new audience in a way that only Batteries Plus could own."

With over 700 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers businesses an unparalleled selection of over 25,000 different types of batteries, 15,000 lighting products, and expert guidance to ensure all energy needs are exceeded. This includes powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more.

To see the "Power On" campaign in action or to find more information on Batteries Plus Business's capabilities, visit www.batteriesplusbusiness.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT SIX+ONE

Six+One is an independent, minority-owned, purpose-driven branding, advertising, and production agency based in NYC. They're dedicated to reinventing brands, redefining categories, and reshaping culture, what they call "Disruption For Good." They do this for clients like The Bronx Zoo, The New York Aquarium, Spectrum, Concentrix, Seagram's Escapes, Batteries Plus, and more. Six+One is home to Six+One Studios, a full-service production arm that has produced films like "Chicago: America's Hidden War," which was shortlisted at the "for your consideration" phase of the 2021 Academy Awards. In 2019, Six+One launched the non-profit organization For The Greater Hood, providing a dignified one-on-one shopping experience for NYC's growing homeless population by giving over 2.5 million dollars' worth of new clothing.

