Batteries Plus Lights Transit Stations Across Metro Atlanta

World's Premiere Business Partner Sparks Sense of Safety for Metro Atlanta Residents; Provides 2,000+ Lights for Train, Bus and Rail Stations

DECATUR, Ga., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's premiere power partner for businesses, has expanded upon its existing partnership with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) by lighting its stations throughout the Metro Atlanta community.

MARTA, a long-time business partner of Batteries Plus Decatur, has utilized the battery retailer and its team of experts to purchase batteries that power their various needs since 2013. Most recently, in order to continue to make riders feel safe at its train, bus and rail stations, MARTA has enlisted the retailer's help in finding better lighting solutions for its transit system.

This project began with testing various sample lights at its stations that ultimately led to the decision to use Keystone Technologies retrofit high bay bulbs. With the goal of eventually lighting MARTA's entire system, Batteries Plus has provided over 2,000 lights for seven of the total 36 stations throughout the city, to date.

"At Batteries Plus, we are dedicated to finding the best solution for our customers, so working in tandem with MARTA, we were able to identify its exact needs to find the product that is the best fit," said Daniel Riner, Commercial Sales Representative for Batteries Plus of Decatur, Stockbridge, Peachtree City and Newnan. "We have always had strong ties to the community through various business partnerships and are grateful to be able to grow with MARTA."

With safety as the primary concern for MARTA and ability to provide bright light at each station, the Keystone lights proved to be the most suitable solution, reducing the safety concern of riders. By partnering with Batteries Plus for their lighting needs, MARTA is able to have new lights within three days of placing an order.

"We are able to provide a one-stop-shop experience for our customers," Riner added. "Many people don't want to have to go to multiple stores, and this helps save them time and money in order to focus on their business."

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS BUSINESS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's premiere power solution for any size business. With unlimited products, services and expertise designed to meet the needs of America's businesses delivered through a local touch at any one of its 700+ stores nationwide, Batteries Plus is the best-in-class partner for all B2B power needs. For more information on Batteries Plus Business's capabilities, visit www.batteriesplusbusiness.com .

