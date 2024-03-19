Batteries Plus Makes Entrepreneur's Hall of Fame Ranking for Second Year-In-A-Row

Leading Battery Retailer Celebrates a Milestone Ranking and its Decades of Impact

HARTLAND, Wis., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list for the second year in a row. This prestigious list honors those elite franchise brands that have ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking for 25 or more consecutive years. And for Batteries Plus, 2024 marks a milestone, as they've appeared on the list for 30 years straight.

This year, Entrepreneur published the 45th annual edition of its Franchise 500 ranking, a significant milestone for the publication. Wanting to recognize the franchise brands that have been on the Franchise 500 journey right alongside them the longest, claiming spots in the rankings year after year after year, their team was eager to publish what is only their second Hall of Fame ranking to date.

"For nearly as long as our franchise opportunity has been made available, it's been recognized by the Entrepreneur team, which is certainly something to be proud of," said Victor Daher, VP of Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. "It's the platform their staff has afforded us through the years that has helped us achieve the growth and systemwide developments we have, connecting us with exceptional franchisees at every juncture."

Entrepreneur's ranking formula analyzes brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The ranking grows more competitive each year—almost 1,400 brands applied for a chance at a spot in 2024's Top 500—and only a select few have managed to rank every year for the last 25 years or more, and thus earn a spot in the 2024 Hall of Fame.

"Batteries Plus continues to hit record strides year after year, and our development pipeline isn't running dry anytime soon," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer for Batteries Plus. "As our recession-resilient business model and multi-pronged revenue stream continue to attract new franchise partners, I'm confident we'll one day be celebrating our 30th year with the Hall of Fame ranking as well. Until then, it's a privilege to make the list again for 2024."

With over 800 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services including powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

To view Batteries Plus in the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/discover-which-brands-have-ranked-on-the-franchise-500-for/470120.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (937) 545-9812

SOURCE Batteries Plus