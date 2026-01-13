Batteries Plus Named Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® Ranking

Nation's Leading Battery and Power Solutions Service Center Franchise Rises 10 Spots to No. 281 on This Year's List

HARTLAND, Wis., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 47 years, The Franchise 500® has been recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, and placement in the ranking has been a highly sought-after honor within the franchise industry. In the 2026 Franchise 500®, Batteries Plus has ranked No. 281 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and brand power.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur Magazine's Editor in Chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"This achievement underscores the strength of our franchise system and the dedication of our franchisees across the country, who consistently execute our model at the highest level," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer of Batteries Plus. "Rising 10 spots on the industry's most comprehensive franchise ranking is a clear validation of our system's ability to support franchisee growth, drive operational excellence, and deliver innovative, service-driven solutions at scale."

Franchisees around the country choose Batteries Plus for its recession-resistant, needs-based business model that serves both retail customers and commercial B2B clients, including healthcare providers, school districts, municipalities, and other essential industries. This year's ranking is further proof of the brand's resilience as it continues to offer entrepreneurs a scalable opportunity that's built for long-term growth, multi-unit potential, and a business that remains essential in any economic environment.

Over its 47 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. Batteries Plus's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity. To view Batteries Plus in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands on January 13th.

With more than 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to expand its national footprint while supporting entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and resources needed for long-term success.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Batteries Plus, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 800 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its franchising opportunities visit batteriesplusfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 224-558-2510

SOURCE Batteries Plus