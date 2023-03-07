Batteries Plus Named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame

Leading Battery Retailer Scores a Competitive Spot as a Top Franchise for 29 Consecutive Years

HARTLAND, Wis., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, was named to Entrepreneur's first-ever Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, published in the March/April 2023 issue of Entrepreneur magazine, and on Entrepreneur.com. This prestigious list honors the elite franchise brands that have ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking for 25 or more years consecutively. Batteries Plus earned its place in the Hall of Fame by ranking in every Franchise 500 for the last 29 years.

"We're extremely honored and proud of all the work our dedicated leaders, franchisees and employees have put in to grow our franchise into what it is today," said Jon Sica, Chief Business Officer for Batteries Plus. "As we continue to invest in our resilient model and support system, the best reward of all is helping our franchisees bring their entrepreneurial dreams to life."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 has been evaluating and ranking franchise opportunities for 44 years. The company's proprietary ranking formula analyzes brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The ranking grows more competitive each year—1,321 companies applied for a chance at a spot in the top 500 in 2023—and only 49 franchise brands have managed to rank every year for the last 25 years or more, and thus earn a spot in the 2023 Hall of Fame.

"We're honoring these A-list brands who have shown through and through their commitment to growth, to their franchisees, and to their communities," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Ranking in the Franchise 500 is highly competitive, and achieving that distinction year after year is quite an accomplishment. We're thrilled to recognize so many brands who have thrived over the years!"

Since opening their first store 35 years ago and opening the first franchise in 1992, Batteries Plus has grown to over 700 stores nationwide. Their essential products and services, combine with specialty solutions for consumers and businesses, has allowed them to remain resilient throughout the years – even through the 2008 recession and COVID-19 pandemic.

With multiple revenue streams, including their double-digit B2B sales growth last year, average sales exceeding $1 million in its top 75% of locations and several multi-unit deals already in progress in 2023, the Batteries Plus franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

To view Batteries Plus in the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands March 7th, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise/introducing-the-franchise-500-hall-of-fame/444749.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

