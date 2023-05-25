Batteries Plus of Puerto Rico to Participate in Tax-Free Weekend

News provided by

Batteries Plus

25 May, 2023, 17:33 ET

Puerto Rico Locations Offering Tax-Free Products from May 26 - 28 in Preparation for Upcoming Hurricane Season

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- As hurricane season looms for Puerto Ricans, Batteries Plus locations throughout Puerto Rico will be participating in a Tax-Free Weekend by providing consumers the opportunity to save money on essential items needed when preparing for storm season. In conjunction with the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code of 2011, hurricane preparation items are relieved of taxes allowing for a more affordable price during impending severe weather emergencies. The tax-free pricing will be in effect from Friday, May 26 until Sunday, May 28.

"During this economically challenging time, saving money means more than ever, but during a time of need such as hurricane season, it can be life-saving. We're happy to help provide critical emergency items in any way we can for Puerto Rico residents," said Jose Matos, a Batteries Plus franchisee in Puerto Rico. "As hurricane season begins, we want to ensure everyone is informed, supplied, and prepared for the season with access to more affordable power sources."

Preparation items available at Batteries Plus that will receive the exemption include parts and products for portable generators whose sale price does not exceed $3,000 dollars, individual batteries or packs, battery-powered or alternative energy-operated lamps, lanterns, solar emergency equipment, smoke or carbon monoxide detectors, mobile phone batteries and chargers, portable radios, two-way radios, battery-operated fans, and much more. Further details on each safety preparation item Batteries Plus offers can be found here.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items a single customer can purchase, both in one transaction and over the course of multiple transactions. No exemption certificate is necessary. Information on how to find the nearest Batteries Plus retailer store near you can be found here

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:
Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 266 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252864/Batteries_Plus_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Batteries Plus

Also from this source

Batteries Plus Energizes Education with Second-Annual "School of the Year" Contest

Batteries Plus Announces Continued Partnership with Country Music Stars to Power Their Tours

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.