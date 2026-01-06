Batteries Plus Strengthens Arizona Footprint with Two-Store Deal in Tucson

Local Husband-and-Wife Entrepreneurs Will Develop New Locations Serving Fast-Growing Southern Arizona Communities

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, has signed a two-store franchise agreement in the Tucson area with Steve and Vicky Dotson, a husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team with deep roots in the community. The agreement will bring new Batteries Plus locations to Oro Valley and Green Valley, expanding access to essential battery, lighting, and device repair services across Southern Arizona.

Steve and Vicky Dotson, new Batteries Plus franchise owners, have signed a two-store development agreement to expand the brand's presence in the Tucson, Arizona area.

Steve Dotson, a Tucson native and U.S. Navy veteran, spent more than two decades in military service, including time in the Navy's Submarine Service. Following his military career, Steve and Vicky built and operated successful small businesses in the Tucson area, gaining hands-on experience growing operations and revitalizing underperforming locations.

"We were drawn to Batteries Plus because it offers a proven system, strong support, and a business that truly serves the community," said Steve Dotson. "It's an essential, needs-based model that aligns well with our experience and the way we like to operate."

The Dotsons evaluated a wide range of franchise concepts before selecting Batteries Plus, citing the brand's structured approach, team-oriented culture, and strong demand for battery and power solutions across both retail and commercial customers. While Tucson is already home to several Batteries Plus locations, the Dotsons' will focus on fast-growing areas on the outskirts of the metro.

"Communities like Oro Valley and Green Valley are growing quickly, and there's a clear need for reliable, one-stop power solutions," added Vicky Dotson. "Batteries Plus fills that gap with services people and businesses depend on every day."

In addition to serving retail customers, the Dotsons plan to support local businesses and organizations that rely on dependable power solutions, from vehicle batteries and key fobs to device repair and commercial battery needs.

"Steve and Vicky bring the discipline, work ethic, and community-first mindset that make for strong franchise owners," said Victor Daher, Vice President of Global Franchise Development for Batteries Plus. "Steve's military background and their experience as business operators make them an excellent fit as we continue to grow our presence across Arizona."

With more than 800 locations open and in development across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, Batteries Plus continues to expand its national footprint while supporting entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and resources needed for long-term success.

